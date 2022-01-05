وسط ذهول الركاب...مركبة تسير على قضبان سكة حديد! (فيديو)

A driver has wrongly made his/her way to the tram rails and then got trapped somewhere along the railway until a tow truck came to move the car out of the rails in Fatih district of Istanbul, Turkiye. https://t.co/msuHoxnne6
🎥: AA pic.twitter.com/QvSi9rL13z
— Anadolu Images (@anadoluimages) January 4, 2022
A driver has wrongly made his/her way to the tram rails and then got trapped somewhere along the railway until a tow truck came to move the car out of the rails in Fatih district of Istanbul, Turkiye. https://t.co/msuHoxnne6
🎥: AA pic.twitter.com/QvSi9rL13z