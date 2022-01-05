منوعات

وسط ذهول الركاب...مركبة تسير على قضبان سكة حديد! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
05-01-2022 | 02:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-903946-637769645846184074.jpg
Doc-P-903946-637769645846184074.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
أظهرت كاميرات مراقبة في اسطنبول بتركيا سيارة أثناء سيرها على قضبان للسكك الحديدية، وسط دهشة من شاهدوا الواقعة.

وقالت وكالة أنباء الأناضول، التي نشرت مقاطع فيديو التقطتها الكاميرات إن سائق المركبة دخل بها بشكل خاطئ إلى سكة ترام، قبل أن يحاصر بعد ذلك على طول السكة.
 
المصدر: الحرة
تابع
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
10:40 | 2022-01-05
10:00 | 2022-01-05
08:00 | 2022-01-05
05:00 | 2022-01-05
03:30 | 2022-01-05
01:32 | 2022-01-05
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
رياضة
متفرقات
صحة
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website