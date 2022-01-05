منوعات

بسرعة مذهلة... سائق يقود سيارته على خط قطار في إسطنبول...(فيديو)

Lebanon 24
05-01-2022 | 13:30
تظهر لقطات المراقبة في اسطنبول بتركيا، سائقا وهو يقود سيارته مسرعًا على طول الخط القطار بعد أن دخله منعطفًا على الطريق الرئيسي.
تلتقط كاميرا أخرى سيارة فضية وهي تندفع باتجاه محطة توبكابي بينما ينتظر الركاب المذهولون قدوم القطار.
 
 
لحسن الحظ لم يصب أحد في حادثة التي وقعت في 30 كانون الأول من العام الماضي، بحسب ما ذكرت صحيفة "dailymail" البريطانية.
 
وتوقفت السيارة على الخط، وفقًا لتقارير وسائل الإعلام المحلية، واتصل الركاب بالإسعاف والشرطة أثناء الحادث.
 
