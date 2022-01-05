بسرعة مذهلة... سائق يقود سيارته على خط قطار في إسطنبول...(فيديو)

A driver has wrongly made his/her way to the tram rails and then got trapped somewhere along the railway until a tow truck came to move the car out of the rails in Fatih district of Istanbul, Turkiye. pic.twitter.com/U56nQt1wX3
— ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) January 5, 2022
A driver has wrongly made his/her way to the tram rails and then got trapped somewhere along the railway until a tow truck came to move the car out of the rails in Fatih district of Istanbul, Turkiye. pic.twitter.com/U56nQt1wX3