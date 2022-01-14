شركة عالمية ترسل جوارب لعملائها... ما السبب؟ (صور)

EUROPEAN ENERGY CRISIS: E.ON, the German utility giant, has been sending its British customers some socks to help keep them warm during the energy crisis. Let's say it didn't go as EO.N hoped!!!
Full story via @_ToddGillespie is here: https://t.co/ft23rnXKje pic.twitter.com/Hap59fTgRj
— Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) January 14, 2022
EUROPEAN ENERGY CRISIS: E.ON, the German utility giant, has been sending its British customers some socks to help keep them warm during the energy crisis. Let's say it didn't go as EO.N hoped!!!
Full story via @_ToddGillespie is here: https://t.co/ft23rnXKje pic.twitter.com/Hap59fTgRj