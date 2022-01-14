منوعات

شركة عالمية ترسل جوارب لعملائها... ما السبب؟ (صور)

14-01-2022 | 14:40
أعربت شركة الطاقة "إي أون" عن أسفها لإرسالها جوارب لعملائها داخل بريطانيا، في محاولة لتشجيعهم ‏على إيقاف التدفئة.‏
وتم إرسال الجوارب بواسطة "إي أون نكست"، وهي التابعة لعملاق الطاقة، الذي يبيع ويعزز الكهرباء المتجددة.
واستلم عملاء الشركة الجوارب مصحوبة برسالة تشجعهم على ترك "آثار أقدام أخف" من خلال خفض التدفئة وخفض انبعاثات الكربون.
لكن كان رد فعل بعض العملاء من الهدية المرسلة إليهم هو مشاعر ممزوجة بين الغضب والحيرة، خاصة عندما تم إرسال الجوارب إلى الأشخاص المسنين.
 
 
 
 
وكتبت شركة "إي أون" لعملائها عبر حسابها على موقع "تويتر": "إذا تلقيتم مؤخرا زوجا من الجوارب منا، نود أن نقول إننا آسفون للغاية لما تسببناه من مشاعر غاضبة للناس".
 
وتابعت: "في ضوء خطورة التحديات الحالية التي يواجهها كثير من الناس، كان يجب إيقاف هذا البريد ونحن آسفون".
 
 
