اكتشاف صخرة هائلة تختبئ أسفل اليابان تشكل "مغناطيسا" للزلازل المدمرة... (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
08-02-2022 | 16:00
حيرت سلسلة الزلازل الغامضة التي تضرب اليابان والمناطق المحيطة بها بشكل دوري، العلماء وخبراء الزلازل منذ عقود، حيث من المعروف للجميع، أن اليابان من أكثر المناطق التي تشهد موجات زلزالية بين الفينة والأخرى، المترافقة أحيانا مع موجات تسونامي قاتلة.
ووجد مجموعة خبراء وعلماء من خلال ميزة تصوير ثلاثي الأبعاد جديدة، أن الطاقة التكتونية من الزلازل الضخمة قد تم تحويلها إلى عدة نقاط جذب بسبب إحدى الصخور الهائلة المكتشفة في مكان مخفي أسفل اليابان تحمل اسم "umano Pluton".
ورصد العلماء كتلة هائلة وعملاقة من الصخور النارية أسفل الساحل الجنوب لليابان، والتي يمكن، بحسب الخبراء، أن تعمل كنوع من المغناطيس أو مانع الصواعق للزلازل الضخمة، أي أنها تمتص الزلازل الضخمة من المناطق المجاورة.
 
 
وبحسب الدراسة المنشورة في مجلة "Nature Geophysics" العلمية، قد يساعد هذا العلماء على التنبؤ بشكل أفضل بتأثير الزلازل الهائلة في المنطقة، بالإضافة إلى فهم أفضل لكيفية تفاعل هذه الكتل النارية مع النشاط التكتوني.
 
ظهرت الصخرة العملاقة كتلميحات لأول مرة في عام 2006، والتي منحت اسم "بلوتون كومانو"، بسبب وجود ميزة صخرية في داخلها تُعرف باسم البلوتون، وهو عبارة عن اختراق أو تدفق للصخور البركانية التي تزيح الصخور تحت الأرض، لتبرد وتتصلب ببطء في أغلب أجزائها.
أظهر التصوير الزلزالي أن هناك شيئًا ما بكثافة مختلفة عن الصخور المحيطة في المناطق المجاورة، كما ساعدت عمليات المحاكاة في الكشف عن أن الصخرة الهائلة تموضعت بشكل أفقي، بينما ظل حجمها الحقيقي غامضا.
وقام الفريق بوضع خريطة كاملة للصخرة الغريبة بالاعتماد ومقارنة بيانات زلزالية رصدت قبل 20 عامًا في منطقة نانكاي للاندساس، بحسب المقال المنشور في مجلة "sciencealert" العلمية.
 
وعلى الرغم من أن الزلازل تعتبر من الأحداث المدمرة، إلا أن العلماء يعتبرونها أيضا أداة رائعة لدراسة الأرض وطبيعتها، حيث تنشأ الزلازل من نقطة محددة وتنتشر في الكوكب كموجات، حيث تسمح الطريقة التي تنتقل بها هذه الموجات الزلزالية عبر مواد معينة وتعكسها لعلماء الزلازل برسم خرائط للهياكل التي لا يمكننا رؤيتها في أعماق الأرض.
 
 
 
وأدخل الباحثون كميات هائلة من البيانات التي جمعت من المنطقة إلى الكمبيوتر العملاق "LoneStar5" في جامعة تكساس في أوستن لإنشاء نموذج ثلاثي الأبعاد عالي الدقة للبلوتون الموجود في الأسفل، حيث رصدت مشاهد وميزات لم تر سابقا.
يوضح النموذج الذي توصل إليه العلماء أن وزن البلوتون يتسبب في ثني القشرة الأرضية تحته بسبب الضغط الهائل بالإضافة إلى تسببه بانتفاخ في أعلى القشرة الأرضية بشكل طفيف.
 
ونشأت الزلازل الضخمة التي تزيد قوتها عن 8 درجات على جوانب الصخرة العملاقة البلوتون في عامي 1944 و1946. وبالنظر إلى أن الألواح التكتونية حساسة جدا للتغيرات في الهيكل، فمن المحتمل أن يكون للبلوتون تأثير عميق على كل من طبيعة الأرض والنشاط التكتوني في المنطقة.
 
 
 
يأمل الفريق بأن يؤدي اكتشافهم إلى إجراء أبحاث شاملة ترصد الهياكل الجوفية التي قد تكون مختبئة في مناطق الاندساس الأخرى، وحول العالم.
 
