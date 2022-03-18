صورة تشعل حرباً بين مندوب روسيا في فيينا ووزارة الخارجية الأوكرانية .. فما قصتها؟

The grief on the faces of these people is clear to everyone. But it isn’t quite clear what kind of message the MFA of Ukraine wants to send. This is the photo of victims of a Ukrainian “Tochka-U”missile with cluster munitions in Donetsk 3 days ago. https://t.co/kIZt6Sc0LM
— Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) March 17, 2022
The grief on the faces of these people is clear to everyone. But it isn’t quite clear what kind of message the MFA of Ukraine wants to send. This is the photo of victims of a Ukrainian “Tochka-U”missile with cluster munitions in Donetsk 3 days ago. https://t.co/kIZt6Sc0LM