صورة تشعل حرباً بين مندوب روسيا في فيينا ووزارة الخارجية الأوكرانية .. فما قصتها؟

Lebanon 24
18-03-2022 | 09:00
مع دخول العملية العسكرية الروسية في أوكرانيا أسبوعها الرابع، بات واضحا أن معركة من نوع آخر تدور بعيدا عن الميدان.

فعلى منصات التواصل، حروب من نوع آخر، كلامية وبالصور والفيديوهات، والبروباغندا.

ولعل من ضمن تلك المعارك، تغريدة أطلقها المندوب الروسي في فيينا، ميخائيل أوليانوف، اليوم الجمعة.
 
 
 
 
فقد علق الدبلوماسي الروسي النشيط بشكل لا يوصف على تويتر، على صورة نشرتها وزارة الخارجية الأوكرانية من دوناتسيك في شرق البلاد، حيث تسيطر القوات الروسية، قائلة إن الحزن والأسى على وجوه هؤلاء الناس واضح وجلي للعلن، في إشارة إلى أن الروس يقصفون المدنيين هناك على عكس ما روجوا له سابقا من أنهم دخلوا لحماية السكان الناطقين باللغة الروسية.

"نعم الحزن واضح.. ولكن.."
ومعيدا تغريدة الصورة التي أظهرت رجلا واقفاً وسط ساحة، يغطي وجهه، بينما تتناثر بعض الجثث حوله، وصورة أخرى تظهر رجلاً مرميا فوق جثة على ما يبدو، منتحباً، كتب أوليانوف: "نعم الحزن والأسى جليّ للجميع على وجه هؤلاء، ولكن ما ليس واضحاً هو الرسالة التي تود الخارجية الأوكرانية توجيهها".

ليضيف: هذه الصورة تظهر ضحايا سقطوا بصاروخ أوكراني، قبل 3 أيام في المنطقة".

يشار إلى أن النزاع بين الطرفين الروسي والأوكراني، لم يعد يقتصر على القتال الميداني، بحسب العديد من الخبراء، إذ توسع إلى الشبكة العنكبوتية، حيث نشط القراصنة والهاكرز، في معارك الهجمات السيبرانية.

كذلك انخرط عدد من وسائل الإعلام والمنصات في كلا البلدين في ما يوصف بحرب "البروباغندا"، لتشويه صورة الآخر!.
المصدر: العربية
