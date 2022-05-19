Advertisement

في حفل زفافهما... عروسان يضرمان النار بجسميهما (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
19-05-2022 | 10:00
تحول هوس كل من يستخدم مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي إلى الإقدام على أفعال غريبة وخطيرة لجلب الأنظار وتصدر المشاهدات على المنصات الاجتماعية.

ونشرت شبكة "أي بي سي" نيوز، فيديو آثار جدلا واسعا لعروسين قررا أن يضرما النار في نفسيهما عند إنهاء حفل الزفاف، وحصد مقطع الفيديو أكثر من 15 مليون.
ويظهر الزوجان يقفان إلى جانب بعضهما بكل ثقة ويمسكان بيديهما قبل أن يشعل أحدهما زهور العروس وتنتقل النار تلقائيا إلى فستانها وبدلة العريس.

وركض العروسان أمام الضيوف الذين ارتفعت أصوات تشجيعهم وتصفيقهم، ومن ثم إنحنيا وتم إطفاء النار التي اشتدت في اللحظات الأخيرة.
 



(شبكة "أي بي سي" نيوز) 

