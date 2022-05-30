"حادث مرعب" في وضح النهار في نيويورك... وفيديو يُوثّق ما جرى

NYC: On 5/26 at 1:50 pm, near 3 Avenue & E 63 Street in Manhattan, a 29-year-old male was walking when he was slashed multiple times in the back and arm by an unknown individual. If you have any information on the incident or suspect, contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/X02VYeGpbZ
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 28, 2022
