"حادث مرعب" في وضح النهار في نيويورك... وفيديو يُوثّق ما جرى

Lebanon 24
30-05-2022 | 16:00
نشرت شرطة نيويورك مقطع فيديو صادم، لجريمة في وضح النهار، شهدتها شوارع المدينة، وظهر فيها الجاني متخفيا.

ويظهر مقطع فيديو نشرته إدارة شرطة مدينة نيويورك، رجلا يتعرض لهجوم عشوائي من قبل مهاجم مقنع بسكين كبير، أثناء سيره في الشارع في مانهاتن، الخميس.
ويظهر في الفيديو المشتبه به يرتدي ملابس سوداء بالكامل ويغطي وجهه "قناع بالاكلافا"، قالت الشرطة إنه ترجل من دراجة كهربائية سوداء، قبل أن يمشي إلى الرصيف ويقوم بعملية الطعن.

وشوهدت الضحية البالغ من العمر 29 عاما، في الفيديو، وهي يرتدي قبعة بيسبول وكمامة بيضاء، ويحمل كيسا ورقيا بني اللون.

وفي الفيديو، اقترب المشتبه به من الضحية، وسحب سكينا وطعن الضحية عدة مرات في ظهره وذراعه اليسرى، على مرأى المارة في وضح النهار.

وقالت الشرطة إن الضحية لم يكن يعرف المعتدي، وحدث ذلك دون تواصل مسبق بينهما.

وتم نقل الضحية إلى مستشفى بالمنطقة وأكدت السلطات أن حالته مستقرة.

ولا تزال شرطة نيويورك تبحث عن المشتبه به وتطلب مساعدة السكان في تحديد مكان الجاني.
 
 
(سكاي نيوز)

