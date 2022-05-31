Advertisement

منوعات

زائر يهاجم أشهر لوحة في العالم .. والسبب غير متوقع!

Lebanon 24
31-05-2022 | 05:00
Doc-P-957557-637895440839549638.jpg
Doc-P-957557-637895440839549638.jpg photos 0
شن زائر، تنكر في زي امرأة عجوز، هجوما بكعكة على أشهر لوحة فنية في العالم، الموناليزا، في متحف اللوفر بباريس، وذلك بعد أن حاول تحطيم الزجاج الذي يحميها. 

وأفاد شهود عيان، بأن الرجل كان يضع أحمر الشفاه وشعرا مستعارا ويستخدم كرسيا متحركا قبل أن يقفز من عليه فجأة ليحاول تحطيم الزجاج الذي يحمي لوحة ليوناردو دافنشي الأشهر، ثم تشويه الزجاج بكعكة أو قشدة قبل أن يتصدى له الأمن. 
وكتب أحدهم بعد تصوير مقطع فيديو، يظهر فيه أحد العاملين في متحف اللوفر بينما ينظف الزجاج: "ربما هذا مجرد جنون بالنسبة لي.. يقوم بتلطيخ الزجاج بالقشدة، ويرمي الورود في كل مكان قبل أن يتصدى له الأمن".
 
 
ولم يتسن الحصول على تعليق من متحف اللوفر.

وأظهر مقطع فيديو آخر، نُشر على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي نفس الموظف، وهو ينتهي من تنظيف اللوحة، بينما يزيل عامل آخر مقعدا متحركا من أمام تحفة دافنشي.

وقال مهاجم اللوحة، الذي كان يضع شعرا مستعارا، في مقطع فيديو آخر بينما كان يتم اقتياده بعيدا عن المتحف مع المقعد المتحرك "فكروا في الأرض، الناس يدمرون الأرض"، في إشارة إلى أن الدافع وراء الحادث كان يتعلق بالبيئة، على الأرجح.
المصدر: الحرة
