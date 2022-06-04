Advertisement

الأمير "المشاغب" يخطف الأضواء من الملكة إليزابيث.. هذا ما فعله خلال احتفالات اليوبيل (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
04-06-2022 | 02:00
Doc-P-958927-637899222261502885.jpg
Doc-P-958927-637899222261502885.jpg photos 0
خطف الأمير لويس، نجل الأمير وليام وكيت ميدلتون، أنظار العالم، وتصدرت صوره الصحف البريطانية خلال احتفالات اليوبيل البلاتيني بلندن اليوم، حيث سرق الأضواء من جدته الملكة إليزابيث وهو يقوم بحركات مضحكة ويجادل والدته  كيت في لقطات وثقتها كاميرا الصحافة.
الأمير لويس البالغ من العمر 4 سنوات ظهر وهو يغطي أذنيه فوق شرفة قصر باكنغهام أثناء تحليق الطائرات، كما تابع العرض بكل حماس وهو يلوح للجمهور قبل أن تهمس له أخته وتدفع يده لأسفل، لكنه سرعان ما بدأ يلوح مرة أخرى.
 
أما دوقة كامبريدج فظهرت وهي تتحدث إلى الأمير لويس الذي بدا يجادلها ويرفض الالتزام بمكان وقوف محدد له وبدأ يتنقل بين الحاضرين لتبتعد عدسات المصورين حتى اللحظة التي تمكنت فيها دوقة كامبريدج من إقناع ولدها بالوقوف أمامها والتزام الهدوء وتحية الجماهير.
 
المصدر: عربي بوست

منوعات

فيديو

