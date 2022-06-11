Advertisement

منوعات

أمام أعين المارة..لص يعتدي على رجل ستيني ويسقطه "قتيلاً" في الحال (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
11-06-2022 | 02:00
وثق مقطع فيديو متداول، قيام لص بالاعتداء على رجل ستيني وسط الشارع في نيويورك.

وأظهر الفيديو اللص وهو يوجه لكمة قوية للرجل البالغ من العمر 61 عاما، أدت إلى تعرضه لصدمة دماغية، توفى على إثرها في الحال.
وسقط الرجل على الأرض قتيلًا، ثم قام اللص هو وصديقه بسرقة الرجل ولاذا بالفرار.
 
المصدر: الامارات اليوم
