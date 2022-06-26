Advertisement

عريس يقتل صديقه أمام المدعوين... شاهدوا ماذا حصل على المسرح!

Lebanon 24
26-06-2022 | 02:00
في واقعة مأساوية وثقت بمقطع فيديو، قتل عريس هندي صديقه خلال حفل زفاف وأمام المدعوين، حيث أطلق النار عليه عن طريق الخطأ.

ويُظهر مقطع فيديو العريس، مانيش ماديشيا، وهو يستلم سلاحا خلال وقوفه على مسرح، لكنه أطلق النار منه بالخطأ على صديقه بابولال ياديف (35 عاما)، الذي كان وسط الحشد، في حفل أقيم بمدينة روبرتسغانج شمالي الهند الأربعاء.
وكان ماديشيا قد حاول إطلاق النار في الهواء لكنه فشل، فأنزل ذراعه وانطلقت الرصاصة صوب الحضور مصيبة ياديف، الذي سقط على الأرض بينما حاول الضيوف مساعدته، لكنه توفي لدى وصوله إلى المستشفى.

وكان ياديف جنديا في الجيش الهندي، وسافر لحضور زفاف صديقه بعد أن حصل على إذن.

وألقت الشرطة القبض على العريس واحتجزت آخرين للاستجواب، وصادرت المسدس المرخص الذي ورد أنه ملك الضحية، وفقما ذكرت صحيفة "ديلي ميل" البريطانية.

(سكاي نيوز)

