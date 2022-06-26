عريس يقتل صديقه أمام المدعوين... شاهدوا ماذا حصل على المسرح!

This is from #Sonbhadra, #UttarPradesh.



Groom #ManishMadheshia killed his friend & Army Jawan #BabuLalYadav after the pistol used for celebratory fire during wedding procession accidentally fired.



The pistol belonged to the deceased Army jawan.