Advertisement

منوعات

مفاجأة مرعبة للمسافرين.. طائرة ركاب تحلق 14 ساعة بـ"ثقب كبير"

Lebanon 24
07-07-2022 | 08:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-969103-637927783783130626.jpg
Doc-P-969103-637927783783130626.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
فوجئ مسافرون على متن طائرة تابعة لشركة "طيران الإمارات" بوجود ثقب كبير على جانبها الأيمن، بعد وصولهم إلى بريزبين في أستراليا.

وبعد رحلة دامت 14 ساعة، في الأول من تموز الجاري، ذهل الركاب من أن الطائرة التي حلقت بهم وهي من نوع " إيرباص A380" كانت تعاني من ثقب كبير حصل نتيجة عطل فني.
Advertisement

وتكشف صور الطائرة، التي تم تداولها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، حجم الثقب الذي نجم عن كسر في الإطار بسبب "عطل فني" خلال الرحلة، بحسب شبكة أخبار "سي أن أن" نقلا عن شركة الطيران.

أحد الركاب نشر صورا للطائرة على موقع التغريدات تويتر وكتب يقول: "كان الأمر مرعبا للغاية".

وكتب أندرو موريس، وهو أستاذ اللغة الإنكليزية في جامعة لوبورو بالمملكة المتحدة: "طاقم الطائرة كان يعلم أن شيئًا خطيرًا ربما حد"، ثم تابع: "بعد فترة وجيزة، استأنفوا العمل، بشكل عادي، لقد كان سلوكهم الهادئ مطمئنًا، ربما كانوا يعلمون أن الأمر لم يكن كارثيًا".
 
المصدر: الحرة
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
07:00 | 2022-07-07
05:00 | 2022-07-07
04:14 | 2022-07-07
04:00 | 2022-07-07
02:00 | 2022-07-07
23:00 | 2022-07-06
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
صحة
فنون ومشاهير
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website