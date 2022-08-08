Advertisement

في وضح النهار... دخلوا محل مجوهرات وسرقوا بقيمة تزيد عن مليوني دولار

08-08-2022 | 01:34
رصدت مقاطع فيديو سجلتها كاميرات المراقبة، لحظات قيام 4 لصوص بسرقة محل مجوهرات، في مدينة نيويورك الأميركية في وضح النهار.

وذكرت صحيفة "نيويورك ديلي نيوز" أن اللصوص الذين كانوا يرتدون أقنعة تمكنوا من سرقة مجوهرات تزيد قيمتها على مليوني دولار من أحد المتاجر بمدينة نيويورك.
وبدأ الفيديو بشخص فتح باب المتجر ووقف عنده فيما بدا تغطية لجريمة السرقة، ثم سرعان ما دخل لصان يرتديان ملابس سوداء وأقنعة، وتبعهما ثالث.

وشرع أحد اللصوص في تحطيم الصناديق الزجاجية في المتجر بمطرقة، في حين قام آخران بنهب المجوهرات ووضعها داخل كيس كبير.
 
 
ووقعت الجريمة عند الساعة 2:30 ظهر الجمعة، ولم تستغرق سوى 45 ثانية قبل أن يلوذ اللصوص بالفرار.

وقال شهود عيان إن جريمة السرقة كانت مخططة للغاية، فضربات المطرقة كانت قوية جدا إلى درجة أنهم كانوا يعتقدون أنهم يسمعون طلقات نارية.

وعرضت الشرطة الأميركية مكافأة قدرها 3500 دولار أميركي لمن يدلي بمعلومات تقود إلى القبض على اللصوص.

وهذه الجريمة ليست الأولى من نوعها التي تتم في وضح النهار وتستهدف محال المجوهرات في نيويورك.

