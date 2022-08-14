Advertisement

منوعات

الحكم على "دب" بالسجن لمدة 9 أشهر... ما القصة؟ (صور)

Lebanon 24
14-08-2022 | 07:00
في حادثة غريبة، أعلنت شرطة روتشديل في مانشستر الكبرى ببريطانيا، القبض على دمية بشكل دب سرقت وتنفّست!

بالتفاصيل، أوضحت شرطة مانشستر الكبرى عبر تغريدة في تويتر، أنها أثناء مطاردة لص، رأت دباً ضخماً يتنفّس، فاعتقدت أن هناك شيئا غير صحيح.
وأضافت أن التفتيش كشف وجود اللص بداخل الدمية، وبالتالي تم القبض عليه.
 


تفاعل كبير
وعثرت الشرطة على الفتى البالغ من العمر 18 عاما، بينما كانت تلاحقه بسبب سرقة سيارة في مايو، وعدم دفع ثمن الوقود في اليوم نفسه.

وأكدت أن المتهم بات خلف القضبان بعد أن حكم عليه الأسبوع الماضي بسرقة سيارة، والقيادة دون رخصة، والفرار من محطة بنزين دون دفع المقابل، وفق بيانها.

كما أعلنت الحكم عليه بالسجن 9 أشهر، على أمل أن يكون لديه وقت لتحسين سلوكه في السجن.

يذكر أن الواقعة شهدت تفاعلاً كبيراً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، خصوصا بعدما نشرت الشرطة صوراً منها."العربية" 
تابع
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website