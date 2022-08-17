فيديو يحصد ملايين المشاهدات..هرج ومرج في متجر للاثاث والسبب!

上海徐汇宜家要禁止出入配合流行病学调查，吓得顾客赶快逃亡。在病毒被消灭之前不要在中国逛商场，切记。 pic.twitter.com/dAWbpbln7v
— 方舟子 (@fangshimin) August 14, 2022
Yesterday, an abnormal health code case was presented at an IKEA in Shanghai, & the entire mall was suddenly blocked🥶
Some ppl forced their way out for fear of being sent to concentration camps, but there is actually nowhere to escape under #AmazingChina’s digital surveillance pic.twitter.com/MWpbTOJ3kz
— Donna Wong💛🖤 (@DonnaWongHK) August 14, 2022
