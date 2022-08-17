Advertisement

فيديو يحصد ملايين المشاهدات..هرج ومرج في متجر للاثاث والسبب!

Lebanon 24
17-08-2022 | 02:00
Doc-P-981514-637963184273901195.jpg
Doc-P-981514-637963184273901195.jpg photos 0
أثارت الخشية من فرض إغلاق، بسبب حالة مخالطة واحدة لمصاب بكورونا في عطلة نهاية الأسبوع الماضي، الهلع في أحد متاجر مجموعة "إيكيا" للأثاث في شنغهاي، وفق ما أظهرت مشاهد انتشرت على نطاق واسع على الإنترنت.
وتطبّق الصين استراتيجية صحية صارمة لمكافحة كورونا فتضع المصابين وأحياناً المخالطين في الحجر الصحي وتفرض تدابير إغلاق موجّهة كما أنها تجري فحوص "بي. سي. آر" شاملة وإلزامية.
 
المصدر: العربية

