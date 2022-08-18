Advertisement

"إذا رأيتني.. إبك".."أحجار الجوع" تظهر من جديد وتنبئ بمجاعة وكوارث!

18-08-2022 | 02:00
مع انحسار مناسيب الأنهار في أوروبا، انتشرت تقارير عن ظهور ما يعرف بـ" أحجار الجوع"، التي حذرت فيها أجيال غابرة من كوارث قادمة مثل المجاعات، لكن تدقيقا قليلا في هذا الأمر يكشف الحقيقة.


وذكر موقع (arstechnica) المتخصص في الشؤون العلمية والتقنية بشكل رئيسي أن رواد مواقع التواصل، خاصة في ألمانيا والتشيك تداولوا في الأيام الأخيرة قصة "أحجار الجوع"، في أعقاب جفاف عدد من الأنهار في القارة الأوروبية، بسبب التغير المناخي.
وقال إن القصة تعود إلى تغريدة كتبت في 11 آب الجاري، تشير إلى نقش على أحد الحجارة التي برزت أخيرا إثر انحسار منسوب نهر إلبه في التشيك وكتب عليه: "إذا رأيتني.. إبك"، وكتب على هذا النقش أنه يعود إلى عام 1616، بحسب الصور المتداولة.
 
المصدر: سكاي نيوز
