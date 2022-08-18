"إذا رأيتني.. إبك".."أحجار الجوع" تظهر من جديد وتنبئ بمجاعة وكوارث!

The recent droughts in Europe once again made visible the "Hunger Stones" in some Czech and German rivers. These stones were used to mark desperately low river levels that would forecast famines.
This one, in the Elbe river, is from 1616 and says: "If you see me, cry" pic.twitter.com/uJTapWXN5y
