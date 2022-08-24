Advertisement

منوعات

سمكة قرش تسير على اليابسة..ايعقل؟ (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
24-08-2022 | 08:00
أكد باحثون أن سمكة صغيرة من فصيلة "carpet shark" أي نوع من أسماك القرش، التي تتمكن من السير على اليابسة، تطورت بشكل أفضل لتتمكن من التأقلم مع ارتفاع حرارة مياه البحار الناجم عن التغير المناخي، وفقا لما نقلته صحيفة "ذا غارديان". 
وتتواجد سمكة "epaulette shark" في الشعب المرجانية الضحلة بأستراليا وغينيا الجديدة، ويمكنها أن تسير 30  مترا على اليابسة مستخدما زعانفها، وأن تتجنب الموت اختناقا لدى خروجها من المياه بسبب قلة الأكسجين، حتى ساعتين. 

ونقلت الصحيفة عن علماء الأحياء في جامعة "فلوريدا أتلانتيك"، وزملائهم الباحثين في أستراليا، أن هذه القدرات ستتيح للسمكة التكيف بشكل أكبر مع تغير البيئة من حولها. 

وذكر الباحثون في دراستهم أن "الخواص الحركية التي تتميز بها أسماك القرش هذه لن تكون أساسية فقط في مساعدتها بالبقاء على قيد الحياة  بل أيضا ستساهم في استمرار أدائها الحركي تحت الظروف البيئية المليئة بالتحديات، المرتبطة بالتغير المناخي". 

وتشير نتائج الدراسة، التي نشرت في مجلة "integrative and comparative biology" العلمية، إلى أن "هذه الفصيلة تملك القدرات التكيفية لتحمل بعض، وربما ليس كل، الظروف المليئة بالتحديات، التي من المتوقع أن تحل في القرن الحادي والعشرين". 

وأشار الباحثون إلى أن هذه الأسماك تعيش في برك المياه الضحلة التي تتكون بعد انحسار مياه المحيطات، أي الجزر، وأن هذه البرك تعد بيئة قاسية يقل فيها الطعام وفي بعض الأحيان قد ترتفع حرارتها، ليقل فيها الأكسجين أيضا. 
 
 
 
المصدر: الحرة

