سمكة قرش تسير على اليابسة..ايعقل؟ (فيديو)

Sharks have swum in the world’s oceans for MILLIONS of years and in that time, many have barely changed. But not the epaulette shark - this species is still evolving and has even learned to walk! 🌊🦈🤩 pic.twitter.com/8hXKwbtyOU
— Lewis Pugh Foundation (@LewisPughFDN) July 28, 2021
