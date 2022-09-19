Advertisement

منوعات

الولايات المتحدة.. طائرة تهبط اضطراريا على طريق سريع

Lebanon 24
19-09-2022 | 14:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-992009-637991891043886007.jpg
Doc-P-992009-637991891043886007.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
قامت طائرة صغيرة في الولايات المتحدة، بهبوط اضطراري طريق سريع في ولاية فيرجينيا.

وقالت شرطة ولاية فرجينيا إن الطائرة خاصة، مؤكدة أن الطيار والراكب الإضافي لم يصابا بأذى، مبينة أن التحقيق الأولي أظهر أن الطائرة تعرضت لعطل في المحرك.
Advertisement

وأفادت إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية في بيان بأن "طائرة من طراز سيسنا 172 ذات محرك واحد، هبطت بسلام على الطريق السريع 66 بعد إعلان الطوارئ بسبب عطل أصاب محرك الطائرة في وينشستر، فيرجينيا، حوالي الساعة 10:45 صباحا بالتوقيت المحلي يوم السبت، وكان على متنها شخصان".
 
المصدر: روسيا اليوم
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:43 | 2022-09-19 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
09:15 | 2022-09-19 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
03:45 | 2022-09-19 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
00:45 | 2022-09-19 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:00 | 2022-09-19 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
16:00 | 2022-09-19
11:00 | 2022-09-19
09:50 | 2022-09-19
08:00 | 2022-09-19
05:00 | 2022-09-19
03:46 | 2022-09-19
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
صحة
فنون ومشاهير
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website