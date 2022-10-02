Advertisement

منوعات

بالأرقام... كم تبلغ تكلفة زيارة قبر الملكة إليزابيث؟

Lebanon 24
02-10-2022 | 01:22
أثارت أسعار تذاكر زيارة قبر الملكة إليزابيث الثانية -التي أعلنتها العائلة المالكة- موجة من الانتقادات في بريطانيا، لارتفاع تكلفة التذاكر في وقت يعاني فيه الشعب من أزمات اقتصادية خانقة.

وأعلنت العائلة المالكة إعادة فتح بعض القلاع الملكية أمام السياح والزوار، ومنها قلعة وندسور التي تقع فيها كنيسة سانت جورج، حيث دفنت الملكة.
وتبلغ تكلفة التذكرة في نهاية الأسبوع 28.5 جنيها إسترلينيا (نحو 32 دولارا) وفي باقي أيام الأسبوع 26.5 جنيها إسترلينيا (نحو 30 دولارا)، مع تخفيضات للعائلات والرحلات الجماعية.

وأثارت قيمة التذاكر انتقادات واسعة للعائلة الملكية عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ أشار كثيرون إلى عدم اهتمام العائلة بالأزمات المالية التي يعانيها الشعب، واهتمامها فقط بجمع أكبر قدر من الأموال.

واعتبر البعض أن فرض هذه الأسعار والاستفادة من قبر الملكة تجاريا لا يعد تصرفا مقبولًا من العائلة الملكية تحت أي ظروف. وسخر أحدهم -في تغريدة على موقع تويتر- قائلا: "قد لا يكون مكان استراحتها الأخير، يمكن أن يصبح عامل الجذب مربحا للغاية، بحيث يأخذونها في جولة".

وفي موجة الانتقادات تلك، انتقد البعض حجم المصروفات التي تنفقها العائلة الملكية والموارد المالية الهائلة التي تحظى بها، رغم عدم وجود مسؤوليات واضحة أو أدوار مهمة للقيام بها.
 


وعلق الكاتب سيدني تشاندلر -عبر حسابه على تويتر- قائلا: "تعيش العائلة الملكية في عالم من الفخامة، وتتقاضى رسومًا من الجمهور لزيارة قبر الملكة، والجزء المحير للعقل هو أنهم سيجدون أشخاصًا مهووسين بالعائلة الملكية يدفعون ذلك المبلغ بكل سرور".

وحضرت الأزمات المعيشية التي يعانيها المواطنون هذه الأيام بكثافة بين الانتقادات، حيث علق أحد المدونين، قائلًا: "قد يكون هذا الرقم ميزانية أسبوعية لشخص ما لإطعام أسرته".

وتعاني بريطانيا من أزمة اقتصادية خانقة، إذ ارتفعت أسعار كثير من المنتجات مؤخرًا، بالإضافة إلى أزمة الطاقة -الناتجة عن حرب أوكرانيا- التي وصلت أسعارها إلى مستويات غير مسبوقة. "الجزيرة" 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website