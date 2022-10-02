بالأرقام... كم تبلغ تكلفة زيارة قبر الملكة إليزابيث؟

RF living in a lap of luxury, charging the public to visit the Queen's grave, & the mindboggling part is...there will be people in the RF cult, who will gladly pay. TACKY! Yet the RF think they're better than everyone. No, they're grifters. #KingCharlesTheCruel #RacistRoyalFamily https://t.co/13LSWPeOVU
— Sydney Chandler (@syds180turn) September 30, 2022
