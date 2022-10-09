Advertisement

منوعات

شارك في قتله 200 شخص.. فيديو للنمر "آكل البشر"

Lebanon 24
09-10-2022 | 06:54
A-
A+
Doc-P-998597-638009207249538660.jpg
Doc-P-998597-638009207249538660.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
قتلت الشرطة الهندية، السبت، نمرا لقبه كثيرون في تشامباران بولاية بيهار الهندية بـ"آكل البشر"، بعدما تسبب بمقتل 9 أشخاص على الأقل.

وشارك في عملية قتل النمر 200 شخص بعضهم كان يتنقل على ظهر الفيلة.

Advertisement
وزرع الحيوان الرعب بين السكان في محيط محمية فالميكي للنمور في تشامباران بشرق الهند، وتسبب بمقتل أشخاص بينهم امرأة وابنها البالغ 8 سنوات السبت.
 
 
 
وحتى قبل حالتي الوفاة الأخيرتين، وصفت السلطات النمر - الذي يعتقد أنه ذكر في الثالثة أو الرابعة من العمر - بأنه "آكل للبشر".

وأوضح قائد الشرطة المحلية كيران كومار لوكالة "فرانس برس" أن "فريقين دخلا الغابة على ظهر اثنين من الفيلة بعد ظهر السبت، وانتظر ثالث في النقطة التي كنا نعتقد أن النمر سيخرج منها، وأطلقنا النار لقتله هناك".

 
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في منوعات Lebanon 24
11:00 | 2022-10-09
10:15 | 2022-10-09
08:00 | 2022-10-09
07:30 | 2022-10-09
07:02 | 2022-10-09
06:45 | 2022-10-09
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
صحة
فنون ومشاهير
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Download our application
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Lebanon24 on Android
Lebanon24 on IOS
Download our application
Google News
RSS
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Follow us
 
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website