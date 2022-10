فيديو لمغامرة جريئة.. تنقل على سطح مبنى من 23 طابقًا

Mystery solved 👍🏽 by now you’ve seen this video of a man jumping here and there on top of a #nyc skyscraper @erik_ljung took the footage, starting at 4, find out who this man is and why on earth he’s doing this @abc7ny #abc7ny @billritter7 @SadeABC @sandrabookman7 @KellyRipa pic.twitter.com/B5yDEYmJoS