فنون ومشاهير

مشادة كلاميّة بين فنان وأحد الأشخاص... شاهدوا بالفيديو ما حصل بينهما خلال حفل!

Lebanon 24
31-10-2024 | 07:33
شهدت الحفلة التي كان يحييها توم يورك في ملبورن في أستراليا مشادة كلامية بين المغني الرئيسي في فرقة الروك "راديوهيد" ومتفرج مؤيد للفلسطينيين.

وكان يورك يغنّي منفرداً عندما تحداه أحد الحاضرين بين الجمهور بشأن موضوع الحرب في غزة، وسأله "كم طفلاً ينبغي أن يُقتل حتى تدين الإبادة الجماعية في غزة؟".

فردّ يورك طالباً منه الانضمام إليه على المسرح، وقال: "لا تقف هناك مثل الجبان، تعال إلى هنا وقل ذلك في وجهي". (العربية)
 
 
فنون ومشاهير

