Advertisement

فنون ومشاهير

ببدلة "غريبة".. فنان شهير يتزوج بأجواء فخمة ويُثير الجدل بإطلالته غير العادية (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
20-05-2025 | 23:04
A-
A+
Doc-P-1363538-638834055853479895.jpg
Doc-P-1363538-638834055853479895.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
احتفل الفنان المصري "مسلم" مساء أمس الثلاثاء بزفافه على الشابة يارا تامر في أحد فنادق العاصمة القاهرة، وسط أجواء مميزة حضرها عدد من نجوم الساحة الغنائية.
 
 
Advertisement
 
 
 
واختار مطرب المهرجانات "مسلم" إطلالة غير تقليدية ببدلة مختلفه بدون قميص، مما أثار تفاعلًا كبيرًا ومتباينًا بين مستخدمي السوشيال ميديا، بينما ظهرت عروسه يارا بفستان زفاف طويل وأنيق.
 
 
 
يأتي هذا الحدث الشخصي بعد سلسلة من النجاحات الفنية التي حققها مسلم مؤخرًا، إذ طرح أغنيته "السكة اللي تودي"، بالإضافة إلى تعاونه مع المطربة بوسي في ديو "أنا بابا".

مواضيع ذات صلة
"بدي عيش بالحلال".. فنانة سورية شهيرة تُثير الجدل بآرائها بشأن الزواج (فيديو)
lebanon 24
21/05/2025 09:10:36 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
بعد اطلالتها الجريئة فنانة شهيرة تُثير الجدل.. حركات مليئة بالايحاءات والاغراءات (فيديو)
lebanon 24
21/05/2025 09:10:36 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
"ده تخلف".. فنانة شهيرة تُثير الجدل: إنتم معقدين من "البوس"
lebanon 24
21/05/2025 09:10:36 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
فيديو لكريستيانو جونيور رفقة فتاتين داخل سيارة فخمة يُثير الجدل.. شاهدوه
lebanon 24
21/05/2025 09:10:36 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
01:35 | 2025-05-21 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
23:57 | 2025-05-20 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
23:00 | 2025-05-20 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
15:20 | 2025-05-20 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
14:33 | 2025-05-20 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:57 | 2025-05-20 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
07:11 | 2025-05-20 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
02:13 | 2025-05-20 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
08:23 | 2025-05-20 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
03:22 | 2025-05-20 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في فنون ومشاهير Lebanon 24
01:35 | 2025-05-21
23:57 | 2025-05-20
23:00 | 2025-05-20
15:20 | 2025-05-20
14:33 | 2025-05-20
13:45 | 2025-05-20
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
بلديات 2025
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24