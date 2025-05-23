توقيف رجل وامرأة... حاولا إقتحام منزل أحد الممثلين (فيديو)

#WATCH | Mumbai | A woman attempting to trespass into actor Salman Khan's residence at galaxy apartments has been arrested by the police. The Police are questioning the woman.
