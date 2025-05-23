Advertisement

فنون ومشاهير

توقيف رجل وامرأة... حاولا إقتحام منزل أحد الممثلين (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
23-05-2025 | 09:00
A-
A+
Doc-P-1364851-638836131106508139.jpg
Doc-P-1364851-638836131106508139.jpg photos 0
أعلنت شرطة مومباي عن اعتقال رجل وامرأة لمحاولتهما التسلل إلى مقر إقامة الممثل البوليوودي الشهير سلمان خان في شقته السكنية في حيّ باندرا الراقي، في واقعتين منفصلتين وقعتا يومي الثلاثاء والأربعاء.


وأوضحت الشرطة أن المدعو جيتندرا كومار سينغ، البالغ من العمر 23 عامًا والمقيم في ولاية تشاتيسغار، شوهد، صباح يوم الثلاثاء، وهو يتجول حول منزل سلمان خان بطريقة مريبة.
 
 
وعندما حاول أحد عناصر الشرطة المكلفين بتأمين المنطقة منعه من الاقتراب، قام سينغ بتحطيم هاتفه المحمول غاضباً.
وفي مساء اليوم عينه، استغل سينغ فرصة دخول سيارة تابعة لأحد سكان المبنى، وتسلل خلفها إلى داخل المجمع. ورغم نجاحه المؤقت في الوصول، تمكنت الشرطة من إلقاء القبض عليه مجددا وسلمته إلى مركز شرطة باندرا.
وبحسب ضابط التحقيق، ادّعى سينغ أنه كان يرغب فقط بمقابلة الممثل، وأنه اضطُر للتسلل بعد رفض الشرطة السماح له بذلك.
 
 
وفي حادثة منفصلة، حاولت امرأة تُدعى إيشا تشابرا، وتبلغ من العمر 32 عاما، اقتحام المبنى فجر الأربعاء. وذكرت الشرطة أن تشابرا نجحت في الوصول إلى مصعد المبنى، لكنها أُوقفت قبل أن تصل إلى شقة سلمان خان، وتم اعتقالها على الفور.
وقال أحد الضباط إنه تم توقيف المشتبه بهما، وتسجيل قضايا ضدهما بتهمة التعدي غير المشروع على ممتلكات الغير. (العربية)
 
 
 
