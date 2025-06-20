Advertisement

فنون ومشاهير

يكبرها بـ 29 عاماً.. النجم الشهير يتجنب قبلة حبيبته على السجادة الحمراء! (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
20-06-2025 | 01:18
تسبب النجم العالمي براد بيت وحبيبته إينيس دي رامون باستياء المعجبين وذلك بعدما تفادى محاولة تقبيله من مصممة المجوهرات في العرض الأول لفيلم "فورمولا 1" في مدينة نيويورك.

وانتشر فيديو على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي يظهر دي رامون وهي تنحني لتقبيل الممثل الأميركي بسرعة أثناء سيرهما على السجادة الحمراء. لكن اللحظة خيبت أملها، إذ تجنب القبلة، قبل أن يستدير ليتحدث إلى امرأة أخرى كانت تقترب منهما.
 
 
ودفع هذا الموقف المعجبين إلى التعليق على الحادثة عبر الإنترنت بالاستهجان، على غرار قول أحد مستخدمي شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي على موقع  X: "براد بيت يتجنب قبلة إينيس (مرة أخرى) هههه، ظنت أنه سيقبلها".

وأشار الحساب أيضًا في فيديو ثانٍ إلى أن بيت استبعد صديقته في صورة لفريق عمل فيلم "فورمولا 1" التُقطت في حفل استقبال العرض الأول".

والتقطت عدسات المصورين صورًا لبيت وهو يمسك بيد حبيبته أثناء صعودهما على السجادة الحمراء في تايمز سكوير، كما شوهد بيت البالغ من العمر 61 عامًا، وهو يلف ذراعه حول خصر  دي رامون البالغة من العمر 32 عامًا.(لها)
 
14:25 | 2025-06-19
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24