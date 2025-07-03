لم يتحمل احتفال الطلاق الذي أقامته.. ممثل يردّ بحدّة على طليقته (فيديو)

Who knew that one day I’d be celebrating the very thing I never wanted! However, my personal experience has allowed me to reframe how I think of divorce. Although it’s never the goal, I’ve taken my power back by choosing me. And I’m so proud of that. By doing so I’ve learned that divorce can be liberating, freeing, and even exciting. I’m excited for a new beginning and the endless opportunities of a blank canvas and a blank chapter! And with me I take lessons learned that unfortunately only this situation could have taught me. So I count it as a blessing in disguise. Jesus I thank you for the peace that I now feel daily! 🙏🏾(Whew teared up writing that part 🥺🥹). I can’t wait to see what’s next! I’m on like my 4th life atp! 🫠 But I’m a beautiful work in progress and allow myself the space & grace to start over as needed. So cheers to this version of myself & to whatever comes next. I have a goood feeling the best is yet to come! 🍾🥂