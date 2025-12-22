أصبح مشرّداً... ممثل شاب معروف جدّاً يعيش في الشارع شاهدوا الفيديو

pic.twitter.com/yge76lewgq
🚨 Recently, former Nickelodeon child star Tyler Chase, best known for his role as "Martin" in the show Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, was spotted in California looking almost unrecognizable and appearing to be homeless. Many fans are now…
— Kaminey Hub (@kamineyhub) December 21, 2025
pic.twitter.com/yge76lewgq
🚨 Recently, former Nickelodeon child star Tyler Chase, best known for his role as "Martin" in the show Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, was spotted in California looking almost unrecognizable and appearing to be homeless. Many fans are now…