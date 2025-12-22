تصفّح بدون إعلانات واقرأ المقالات الحصرية
أصبح مشرّداً... ممثل شاب معروف جدّاً يعيش في الشارع شاهدوا الفيديو

Lebanon 24
22-12-2025 | 06:24
أثار مقطع فيديو متداول على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي حزناً كبيراً، بعد ظهور نجم قناة "نيكلوديون" تايلور تشيس البالغ من العمر 36 عاماً، بلا مأوى في شوارع لوس أنجلوس.

وظهر تشيس الذي اشتهر بدور مارتن كويرلي، وهو بحالة إهمال واضحة في منطقة ريفرسايد.

وسألته الإمرأة التي صورته عمّا إذا كان عمل سابقًا في قناة "ديزني"، ليُصحح لها قائلًا إنه عمل مع قناة "نيكلوديون"، وأكّد مشاركته في المسلسل المعروف "دليل نيد للبقاء على قيد الحياة في المدرسة".

وعبّر زملاؤه السابقون في العمل، ديفون ويركهايزر، ودانيال كورتيس لي، وليندسي شو، عن صدمتهم خلال حلقة من بودكاست "دليل البقاء".
 
وقال دانيال كورتيس لي إن مشاهدة الفيديو كانت "صعبة ومقلقة"، مضيفًا أنه شعر بالعجز لعدم قدرته على تقديم المساعدة. (ارم نيوز)
 
 
