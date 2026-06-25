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فنون ومشاهير

بدا مُتعبا وشعر بدوار.. وعكة صحية مُفاجئة تجبر فنانا شهيرا على إيقاف حفله شاهدوا ماذا حصل (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
25-06-2026 | 05:00
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بدا مُتعبا وشعر بدوار.. وعكة صحية مُفاجئة تجبر فنانا شهيرا على إيقاف حفله شاهدوا ماذا حصل (فيديو)
بدا مُتعبا وشعر بدوار.. وعكة صحية مُفاجئة تجبر فنانا شهيرا على إيقاف حفله شاهدوا ماذا حصل (فيديو) photos 0
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اضطر النجم الأميركي ليونيل ريتشي مساء أمس الأربعاء لايقاف أولى حفلات جولته الغنائية الجديدة فجأة في منتصف العرض بسبب تعرضه لوعكة صحية مفاجئة خلال أدائه على المسرح. 

وكان ريتشي (77 عاما) يُقدم حفلاً غنائياً في قاعة "غراند كازينو" في ولاية مينيسوتا الأميركية، عندما أعلن بشكل غير متوقع عن استراحة قصيرة بعد عزفه وأدائه لأغنيته الشهيرة خلف البيانو.

وغادرت فرقته الموسيقية المسرح بعد دقائق قليلة، وبعد مرور أكثر من 40 دقيقة على التوقف، صعد عازف الساكسفون في الفرقة ليعلن للجمهور المحتشد أن ريتشي لن يتمكن من العودة لاستكمال الحفل لشعوره بالمرض.
 
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وذكر حاضرون أن علامات التعب كانت واضحة على ريتشي طوال الحفل، وأشاروا إلى أنه توقف وجلس عدة مرات على منصة  المسرح أثناء أداء أغنيته ما قبل الأخيرة، كما كشف للجمهور عن شعوره بالدوار، ناصحاً إياهم بضرورة الجلوس فوراً إذا شعر أي شخص بعدم الاتزان.

وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو التقطها الجمهور تمايل ريتشي وعدم استقراره في الحركة، ورغم ذلك واصل الغناء. 
 
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"تعبان جدا جدا".. ممثل شهير يتعرّض لوعكة صحية مُفاجئة (صورة)
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فقد وعيه أثناء تواجده داخل أحد المطاعم.. نجم شهير يتعرّض لوعكة صحية مُفاجئة (صورة)
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