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فنون ومشاهير

بالصور والفيديو... بعد زواجها مدنيّاً دانا الحلاني احتفلت بزفافها في فيطرون

Lebanon 24
19-08-2026 | 13:39
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بالصور والفيديو... بعد زواجها مدنيّاً دانا الحلاني احتفلت بزفافها في فيطرون
بالصور والفيديو... بعد زواجها مدنيّاً دانا الحلاني احتفلت بزفافها في فيطرون photos 0
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إحتفلت دانا الحلاني بزواجها من آلان سعد، في حفل أُقيم في بلدة فيطرون.
 
 
وانتشرت صور عائليّة تجمع دانا بوالدها الفنان عاصي الحلاني ووالدتها كوليت، بالإضافة إلى شقيقتها الفنانة ماريتا وشقيقها الفنان الوليد الحلاني.
 
 
وزفّ الفنان عاصي الحلاني إبنته دانا خلال حفل الزفاف، بعدما بدا متأثّراً خلال مرافقته لها.
 
 
كما قدّمت ماريتا أغنية خاصة لدانا، إضافة إلى أغاني أخرى خلال السهرة.
 
 
وتجدر الإشارة إلى أنّ دانا وآلان تزوجا يوم أمس مدنيّاً في قبرص.
 
 
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بالصور... زواج دانا الحلاني وآلان سعد مدنيّاً في قبرص
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دانا الحلاني تستعد للزواج.. هذا ما كشفه والدها
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بالصور والفيديو.. إعلامية لبنانية تحتفل بزفاف نجلها
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بالفيديو.. فنانة لبنانية تحتفل بذكرى زواجها الـ19
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