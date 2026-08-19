بالصور والفيديو... بعد زواجها مدنيّاً دانا الحلاني احتفلت بزفافها في فيطرون

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by One TV (@onetvlebanon)
A post shared by One TV (@onetvlebanon)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Lebanese Stars (@lebanesestars1)
A post shared by Lebanese Stars (@lebanesestars1)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Dana Hallani (@danahallani)
A post shared by Dana Hallani (@danahallani)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ELLE Arabia (@elle_arabia)
A post shared by ELLE Arabia (@elle_arabia)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ALARRAB tv العرّاب (@alarrabtv)
A post shared by ALARRAB tv العرّاب (@alarrabtv)