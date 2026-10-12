بالصور... أوّل إطلالة لعارضة الأزياء المعروفة مع زوجها رجل الأعمال بعد وفاة نجلهما

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Heartbreaking. 💔 Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber were spotted together for the first time since the tragic death of their only son, Presley Gerber, at 27.
The grieving parents held hands as they took a quiet walk along Zuma Beach in Malibu, both dressed casually in white tops and black bottoms.
— HouseOfVanity (@HouseOfVanity88) October 11, 2026
Heartbreaking. 💔 Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber were spotted together for the first time since the tragic death of their only son, Presley Gerber, at 27.
The grieving parents held hands as they took a quiet walk along Zuma Beach in Malibu, both dressed casually in white tops and black bottoms.