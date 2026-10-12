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فنون ومشاهير

بالصور... أوّل إطلالة لعارضة الأزياء المعروفة مع زوجها رجل الأعمال بعد وفاة نجلهما

Lebanon 24
12-10-2026 | 05:49
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بالصور... أوّل إطلالة لعارضة الأزياء المعروفة مع زوجها رجل الأعمال بعد وفاة نجلهما
بالصور... أوّل إطلالة لعارضة الأزياء المعروفة مع زوجها رجل الأعمال بعد وفاة نجلهما photos 0
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بعد أسابيع قليلة من وفاة إبنهما بريسلي، أطلّت عارضة الأزياء الأميركية سيندي كروفورد وزوجها رجل الأعمال راندي غيربر معاً للمرة الأولى.

ورصدت عدسات المصورين الزوجين خلال نزهة على شاطئ زوما في ماليبو في ولاية كاليفورنيا، حيث أمسكا بأيدي بعضهما.

وحرصت كروفورد البالغة من العمر 60 عاماً، وغيربر البالغ من العمر 64 عاماً، على قضاء وقت معاً بعيداً عن الأضواء، في ظل الحزن الذي يعيشانه بعد رحيل إبنهما.
 
 
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