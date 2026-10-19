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فنون ومشاهير

مُحاولة إغتيال فنان شهير... إطلاق نار استهدف سيارته! (صور وفيديو)

Lebanon 24
19-10-2026 | 10:00
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مُحاولة إغتيال فنان شهير... إطلاق نار استهدف سيارته! (صور وفيديو)
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أعلنت الشرطة الهندية، عن إلقاء القبض على ثلاثة مشتبه بهم في حادثة إطلاق نار، استهدفت سيارة نجم بوليوود تايغر شروف في منطقة جوهو في مدينة مومباي، فيما تتواصل التحقيقات لكشف ملابسات الهجوم.

وتعرّضت سيارة الفنان الشهير لإطلاق نار، أثناء مغادرته ملعبا لكرة القدم في منطقة جوهو بمومباي.
 
وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو متداولة رجلين على الأقل وهما يطلقان عدة رصاصات من مسافة قريبة باتجاه السيارة التي كانت تتحرك ببطء وسط حشد من الأشخاص.

وبحسب المعلومات الواردة عن الحادثة، أُصيب شخصان، من بينهما سائق الممثل، فيما نجا شروف البالغ من العمر 36 عاما من محاول الاغتيال.
 
وعقب إطلاق النار، زار إكناث شيندي نائب رئيس وزراء ولاية ماهاراشترا، الممثل للاطمئنان عليه.

وفي صورة جمعته بشيندي، ظهر شروف من دون قميص، مع ضمادات على الجزء العلوي من جسده. (العربية)
 
 
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