مُحاولة إغتيال فنان شهير... إطلاق نار استهدف سيارته! (صور وفيديو)

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
#WATCH | Mumbai | Visuals from inside the residence of Tiger Shroff as Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde arrived to visit him following an incident of firing at his car, injuring his driver
The actor is safe and has not sustained any gunshot injuries, as per Mumbai Police
(Visuals source: Shivsena PR)— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026
#WATCH | Mumbai | Visuals from inside the residence of Tiger Shroff as Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde arrived to visit him following an incident of firing at his car, injuring his driver
The actor is safe and has not sustained any gunshot injuries, as per Mumbai Police
(Visuals source: Shivsena PR)