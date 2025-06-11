"تسلا" تحدد موعد إطلاق سيارات الأجرة ذاتية القيادة

BREAKING: First ever Tesla Model Y robotaxi with no-one in the drivers seat spotted testing on public roads in Austin, Texas!
Tesla's new "Robotaxi" wordmark/logo is on the side of the vehicle. https://t.co/IhEzPx5PIb pic.twitter.com/zq4ZmiMqDg
— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) June 10, 2025
BREAKING: First ever Tesla Model Y robotaxi with no-one in the drivers seat spotted testing on public roads in Austin, Texas!
Tesla's new "Robotaxi" wordmark/logo is on the side of the vehicle. https://t.co/IhEzPx5PIb pic.twitter.com/zq4ZmiMqDg