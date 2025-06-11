Advertisement

إقتصاد

"تسلا" تحدد موعد إطلاق سيارات الأجرة ذاتية القيادة

Lebanon 24
11-06-2025 | 02:16
قال إيلون ماسك إن شركة "تسلا" حددت يوم 22 حزيران كموعد مبدئي لإطلاق شبكة سيارات الأجرة ذاتية القيادة (روبوتاكسي) الخاصة بها.

وأضاف في منشور على منصته للتواصل الاجتماعي "إكس"، أن هذا الموعد قد يتغير لأن "تسلا" تتعامل مع مسألة السلامة بـ"حذر بالغ".

وفي المنشور ذاته، أوضح ماسك أن الشركة تسعى أيضاً إلى تسليم مركبة ذاتياً من المصنع إلى منزل أحد العملاء في وقت لاحق من يوم 28 حزيران، الذي يصادف يوم ميلاد المدير التنفيذي.

وأظهر الفيديو سيارة سوداء من طراز "واي" تحمل شعار "روبوتاكسي" على بابها الأمامي، وهي تنعطف عن شارع ساوث كونغرس أفينيو في منطقة سياحية من المدينة.

وقد نُشر الفيديو على منصة "إكس"، وشاركه ماسك عبر حسابه، إلى جانب أشوك إلوسوامي، الذي يقود فرق العمل على أنظمة القيادة الذاتية لدى "تسلا"، وتولى أخيراً مسؤولية برنامج الروبوت البشري "أوبتيموس" (Optimus) التابع للشركة. (بلومبرغ)
