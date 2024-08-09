Advertisement

لبنان

تذكير من السفارة الأميركيّة.. ماذا طلبت من مواطنيها في لبنان؟

Lebanon 24
09-08-2024 | 05:16
ذكرت السفارة الأميركية في بيروت رعاياها الراغبين في مغادرة لبنان بحجز أي رحلة متاحة، حتى لو لم تغادر على الفور أو لم تكن تتبع طريقهم المفضل.
 
ونصحت الرعايا الراغبين بالبقاء في لبنان بإعداد خطة طوارئ والاستعداد للاحتماء. 
 
