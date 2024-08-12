Advertisement

لبنان

مصرف يتعرض لقرصنة.. اليكم التفاصيل

Lebanon 24
12-08-2024 | 02:56
A-
A+
Doc-P-1233194-638590571188904958.jpg
Doc-P-1233194-638590571188904958.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
تعرض موقع "بنك بيروت" صباح اليوم لعملية قرصنة، حيث عمد المقرصنون الى اطفاء اجهزة الكمبيوتر الرئيسية التابعة للمصرف.
 
Advertisement

ونشرت احدى الصفحات على موقع اكس "لحوالي عام، أضرّ نصر الله وإرهابيوه بالاقتصاد الإسرائيلي في المدن الشمالية. الآن حان دورنا لنُظهر له ولأتباعه طعم أفعالهم. في الدقائق القادمة، ستقوم WeRedEvilsOG بإغلاق موقع بنك بيروت."
 

ولاحقاً، تمكن التقنيون التابعون للمصرف من اعادة الأمور الى نصابها.
 
تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
15:00 | 2024-08-11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
12:34 | 2024-08-11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
14:00 | 2024-08-11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
10:48 | 2024-08-11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
01:44 | 2024-08-12 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في لبنان Lebanon 24
05:18 | 2024-08-12
05:00 | 2024-08-12
04:39 | 2024-08-12
04:37 | 2024-08-12
04:30 | 2024-08-12
04:26 | 2024-08-12
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24