The 300th Brigade Located and Dismantled 5 Weapons Storage Facilities During Defensive Activity in Southern Lebanon
Troops of the 300th Brigade, under the command of the 146th Division, continue defensive activities to neutralize threats and dismantle terrorist infrastructure in… pic.twitter.com/hpht7bg5bF
— Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) January 8, 2025
The 300th Brigade Located and Dismantled 5 Weapons Storage Facilities During Defensive Activity in Southern Lebanon
Troops of the 300th Brigade, under the command of the 146th Division, continue defensive activities to neutralize threats and dismantle terrorist infrastructure in… pic.twitter.com/hpht7bg5bF