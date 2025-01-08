Advertisement

لبنان

بالفيديو.. إسرائيل تدمّر أسلحة لـ"حزب الله"

Lebanon 24
08-01-2025 | 06:55
A-
A+
Doc-P-1302985-638719416630125119.png
Doc-P-1302985-638719416630125119.png photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
زعم الجيش الإسرائيلي أن قوات اللواء 300، التابعة للفرقة 146، نفذت عمليات استهدفت تفكيك البنية التحتية لحزب الله، وفقًا لتفاهمات وقف إطلاق النار بين إسرائيل ولبنان.

وخلال عملية جرت في تضاريس وعرة ومحصنة، قالت القوات الإسرائيلية انها فكّكت خمس منشآت لتخزين الأسلحة، قالت إنها كانت تستخدم من قبل عناصر حزب الله.

وذكرت أن المخازن احتوت على أكثر من 200 قذيفة هاون، وقاذفات صواريخ جاهزة للإطلاق، وسترات عسكرية، بالإضافة إلى منصة صواريخ كانت مخبأة تحت الأرض. وتمت مصادرة جميع الأسلحة وتدميرها.
Advertisement
 

لبنان

عربي-دولي

تابع
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في لبنان Lebanon 24
13:37 | 2025-01-08
13:45 | 2025-01-08
13:38 | 2025-01-08
13:29 | 2025-01-08
13:19 | 2025-01-08
13:15 | 2025-01-08
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
فنون ومشاهير
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24