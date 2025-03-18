Advertisement

لبنان

بالفيديو.. هكذا راقبت إسرائيل أحد العناصر في "حزب الله" واغتالته

Lebanon 24
18-03-2025
نشرت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية فيديو يظهر كيف تجري عملية مراقبة دقيقة لأحد عناصر حزب الله جنوب لبنان، وصولاً الى استهدافه خلال قيادته سيارته على طريق بلدة بر ج الملوك قرب كفركلا.
 
