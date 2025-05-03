للمرّة الأولى.. منفذو "عملية البيجر" يطلون بشكل علني (فيديو)

Lighting of the torch on Israel’s Independence Day by none of other than..
The Mossad Agents that planned the Pager operation on Hezbollah terrorists.
In my opinion, one of the most ingenious Anti-Terror operations the world has ever seen right?pic.twitter.com/rky4nhxyR3
— Kosher🎗🧡 (@koshercockney) May 1, 2025
Lighting of the torch on Israel’s Independence Day by none of other than..
The Mossad Agents that planned the Pager operation on Hezbollah terrorists.
In my opinion, one of the most ingenious Anti-Terror operations the world has ever seen right?pic.twitter.com/rky4nhxyR3