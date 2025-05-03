Advertisement

لبنان

للمرّة الأولى.. منفذو "عملية البيجر" يطلون بشكل علني (فيديو)

Lebanon 24
03-05-2025 | 02:27
Doc-P-1355140-638818616404338665.jpg
Doc-P-1355140-638818616404338665.jpg photos 0
خلال حفل إيقاد الشعلة على جبل هرتزل بمناسبة عيد الاستقلال السابع والسبعين لإسرائيل الأربعاء الماضي، ظهر ثلاثة عناصر من الموساد الإسرائيلي، ملثمين، جرى التعريف عنهم فقط بأحرف أسمائهم الأولى "ر"، "د" و "ن".
ناشطون في مواقع التواصل وكذلك وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية قالوا إن هؤلاء هم الذين قادوا عملية تفجير آلاف أجهزة "البيجر" أو أجهزة النداء الخاصة بعناصر "حزب الله". 
وفي وقت سابق،  أكد رئيس الموساد الإسرائيلي ديدي برنياع، أن عملية البيجر شكلت "نقطة تحول" في الحرب مع "حزب الله".


وأشار إلى أن عملية البيجر "حطمت معنويات الحزب. 


وشدد برنياع على أن "في عملية البيجر قوة الحيلة والمكيدة تغلبت على قوة السلاح".

 
وقال: "الدفعة الأولى من البيجرات تكونت من 500 جهاز ووصلت الى لبنان قبل أسابيع من السابع من تشرين الاول، كما أن تفجيرات أجهزة الاتصال بعد عملية البيجرات بيوم كنا نخطط لها منذ أكثر من عقد".
 
