Advertisement

لبنان

اليوم.. هذا ما أعلنه برّاك عن "حزب الله" ولبنان

Lebanon 24
27-07-2025 | 04:38
A-
A+
Doc-P-1397113-638892132434405297.jpg
Doc-P-1397113-638892132434405297.jpg photos 0
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
A+
A-
facebook
facebook
facebook
telegram
Messenger
Messenger
قالَ المبعوث الأميركي إلى لبنان توماس براك، اليوم الأحد، إنَّ "مصداقية الحكومة اللبنانية تعتمد على قدرتها على التوفيق بين المبادئ والتطبيق"، وأضاف: "كما أكد قادة لبنان مراراً وتكراراً، فإنه من الضروري أن تحتكر الدول السلاح.. ما دام حزب الله محتفظاً بالسلاح فلن تكفي الكلمات".
 
في منشور له عبر منصة "آكس"، قال براك إنه "على الحكومة وحزب الله الالتزام التام والتحرك فوراً لتجنب بقاء الشعب اللبناني في حالة من الفوضى".
 
 
Advertisement
 
مواضيع ذات صلة
هكذا يقرأ "حزب الله" مواقف برّاك "البعيدة عن السلبية"
lebanon 24
27/07/2025 13:16:58 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
رد "حزب الله" على براك: لن نوقع "صك استسلام"
lebanon 24
27/07/2025 13:16:58 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
برَّاك في بيروت للتشديد على "التحييد" والتسريع بسحب سلاح "حزب الله"
lebanon 24
27/07/2025 13:16:58 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
برّاك: لن تقوم أي دولة بالتدخل في مسألة حزب الله كـ"حزب سياسي" فلبنان دولة ذات سيادة وهذا الامر يعود للبنانيين
lebanon 24
27/07/2025 13:16:58 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
تابع
قد يعجبك أيضاً Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
06:09 | 2025-07-27 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
06:00 | 2025-07-27 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
05:52 | 2025-07-27 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
05:44 | 2025-07-27 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
lebanon 24
05:36 | 2025-07-27 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
Advertisement
الأكثر قراءة Lebanon 24

أخبارنا عبر بريدك الالكتروني

 
إشترك
أيضاً في لبنان Lebanon 24
06:09 | 2025-07-27
06:00 | 2025-07-27
05:52 | 2025-07-27
05:44 | 2025-07-27
05:36 | 2025-07-27
05:35 | 2025-07-27
فيديو
Lebanon 24 leader in online news
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
مباشر
الأبرز
لبنان
فيديو
خاص
إقتصاد
عربي-دولي
متفرقات
أخبار عاجلة
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
Follow Us
Youtube
Instagram
Threads
Whatsapp Channel
Twitter
Facebook
RSS
Google News
Download our application
IOS
Android
 
Softimpact Softimpact web design and development company website
Privacy policy
من نحن
لإعلاناتكم
للاتصال بالموقع
Privacy policy
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © Lebanon24