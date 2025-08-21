أوّل تعليق... ماذا قال توم برّاك عن تسلّم الجيش شاحنة أسلحة في مُخيّم برج البراجنة؟

🇱🇧🇵🇸 Congrats to the Lebanese government & Fatah for their agreement on voluntary disarmament in Beirut camps, a great accomplishment as a result of the bold action recently taken by the Lebanese Council of Ministers. A historic step toward unity and stability, showing true…
— Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) August 21, 2025
