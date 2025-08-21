Advertisement

لبنان

أوّل تعليق... ماذا قال توم برّاك عن تسلّم الجيش شاحنة أسلحة في مُخيّم برج البراجنة؟

Lebanon 24
21-08-2025 | 11:41
A-
A+
Doc-P-1407467-638913988260180383.jpg
Doc-P-1407467-638913988260180383.jpg photos 0
في أوّل تعليق على تسلّم الجيش شاحنة أسلحة في مُخيّم برج البراجنة، قال السفير توم برّاك "تهانينا للحكومة اللبنانية وحركة فتح على اتفاقهما بشأن نزع السلاح الطوعي في مخيمات بيروت".
 
 
وأضاف برّاك عبر حسابه على "إكس": "إنجازٌ عظيمٌ نتيجة للخطوة الجريئة التي اتخذها مجلس الوزراء مؤخرًا. خطوةٌ تاريخيةٌ نحو الوحدة والاستقرار، تُظهر التزامًا حقيقيًا بالسلام والتعاون".
 
 
