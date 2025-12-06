السفير الإسرائيلي في واشنطن: لا نريد العمل ضد لبنان نريد العمل ضد حزب الله

“There is so much we can do together - why let extremist actors with apocalyptic visions stand in the way?... 2026 can be the year of Abraham Accords 2.0.”
For the first time ever, Israel’s Ambassador sat down for an interview with Lebanese outlet @ThisIsBeirut_.
Amb.… pic.twitter.com/eR9IhVED0q
— Embassy of Israel to the USA (@IsraelinUSA) December 5, 2025
“There is so much we can do together - why let extremist actors with apocalyptic visions stand in the way?... 2026 can be the year of Abraham Accords 2.0.”
For the first time ever, Israel’s Ambassador sat down for an interview with Lebanese outlet @ThisIsBeirut_.
Amb.… pic.twitter.com/eR9IhVED0q