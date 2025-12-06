Advertisement

لبنان

السفير الإسرائيلي في واشنطن: لا نريد العمل ضد لبنان نريد العمل ضد حزب الله

Lebanon 24
06-12-2025 | 05:46
نشر حساب سفارة إسرائيل لدى الولايات المتحدة الأميركية، مقتطفاً من مقابلة للسفير الإسرائيلي في واشنطن، يحيئيل لايتر، مع موقع  "This Is Beirut". 

ويقول لايتر في الفيديو: "هناك الكثير مما يمكننا أن نفعله معاً، فلماذا نسمح للجهات المتطرفة ذات الرؤى المروّعة بأن تقف في طريقنا؟".

وأشار إلى أن النزع الكامل لسلاح "حزب الله" وقطع شريان التمويل القادم من إيران، يمكن أن يفتحا الباب أمام السلام والنمو الاقتصادي والفرص المشتركة التي تصوّرها اتفاقات إبراهيم.

تابع: "نحن لا نريد العمل ضد لبنان؛ نريد العمل ضد حزب الله، ضد من يطلقون الصواريخ ويهددون وجود دولتنا. لا نريد إصابة مدنيين، ولا نريد تهديد وجودنا من أشخاص يعملون نيابة عن دولة أو نظام في إيران يتبنّى أجندة دينية سياسية تهدف إلى القضاء على دولة إسرائيل. فهدفهم الحقيقي هو هزيمة الغرب وهزيمة الحضارة اليهودية-المسيحية بأكملها".


أكمل: "الإسلام المعتدل يريد أن يعيش جنباً إلى جنب مع الحضارة الغربية. هذا هو جوهر الصراع. فلنصلّ جميعاً كي يكون عام 2026 عاماً لاتفاقات إبراهيم 2.0".


