Najib Mikati
لبنان

السفارة الاميركية في بيروت تغلق أبوابها غدا

Lebanon 24
01-03-2026 | 13:12
السفارة الاميركية في بيروت تغلق أبوابها غدا
اعلنت السفارة الاميركية في بيروت عبر حسابها على منصة "اكس" انها ستغلق أبوابها غدا في 2 آذار.
