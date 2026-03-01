السفارة الاميركية في بيروت تغلق أبوابها غدا

The U.S. Embassy Beirut will be closed on March 2.

For U.S. Citizen Assistance Contact:

From the U.S. & Canada: +1-888-407-4747 From Overseas: +1-202-501-4444

Beirutacs@state.gov

Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive updates from the Embassy:… pic.twitter.com/GmwyJ2CXjG