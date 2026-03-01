السفارة الاميركية في بيروت تغلق أبوابها غدا

The U.S. Embassy Beirut will be closed on March 2.
For U.S. Citizen Assistance Contact:
From the U.S. & Canada: +1-888-407-4747 From Overseas: +1-202-501-4444
Beirutacs@state.gov
Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive updates from the Embassy:… pic.twitter.com/GmwyJ2CXjG
— U.S. Embassy Beirut (@usembassybeirut) March 1, 2026
The U.S. Embassy Beirut will be closed on March 2.
For U.S. Citizen Assistance Contact:
From the U.S. & Canada: +1-888-407-4747 From Overseas: +1-202-501-4444
Beirutacs@state.gov
Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive updates from the Embassy:… pic.twitter.com/GmwyJ2CXjG