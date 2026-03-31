دعوة أميركيّة جديدة لمواطنيها في لبنان: ننصحكم بشدّة بالتفكير في السفر

Lebanon: We are monitoring the situation in the Middle East closely and will keep you updated so you can make decisions about your safety. If you want to leave the Middle East, the U.S. government is ready to assist by providing you the latest information about the departure… pic.twitter.com/XDxZDy7wLo
— TravelGov (@TravelGov) March 31, 2026
Lebanon: We are monitoring the situation in the Middle East closely and will keep you updated so you can make decisions about your safety. If you want to leave the Middle East, the U.S. government is ready to assist by providing you the latest information about the departure… pic.twitter.com/XDxZDy7wLo