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لبنان

دعوة أميركيّة جديدة لمواطنيها في لبنان: ننصحكم بشدّة بالتفكير في السفر

Lebanon 24
31-03-2026 | 05:29
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دعوة أميركيّة جديدة لمواطنيها في لبنان: ننصحكم بشدّة بالتفكير في السفر
دعوة أميركيّة جديدة لمواطنيها في لبنان: ننصحكم بشدّة بالتفكير في السفر photos 0
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قالت وزارة الخارجية الأميركيّة لمواطنيها في لبنان، إنّها تُتابع الوضع في الشرق الأوسط عن كثب، وأضافت: "سنوافيكم بآخر المستجدات لتتمكنوا من اتخاذ القرارات المتعلقة بسلامتكم. إذا كنتم ترغبون في مغادرة الشرق الأوسط، فإن حكومة الولايات المتحدة على أتم الاستعداد لتقديم المساعدة من خلال تزويدكم بأحدث المعلومات حول خيارات المغادرة المتاحة".
 
 
وتابعت: "لا توجد أولوية أعلى لدى الرئيس الأميركيّ دونالد ترامب، ووزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، ووزارة الخارجية من سلامة وأمن المواطنين الأميركيين. تُسيّر شركة طيران الشرق الأوسط حاليًا رحلات تجارية من مطار بيروت - رفيق الحريري. ننصح الأميركيين بشدة بالتفكير في السفر على متن إحدى هذه الرحلات إذا كانوا يعتقدون أن السفر آمن".
 
 
 
 
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سفارة الولايات المتحدة في بغداد: ننصح بشدة المواطنين الأميركيين في العراق بالمغادرة حالما تسمح الظروف بذلك
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
31/03/2026 17:24:11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
الخارجية الأميركية: ننصح بشدّة الأميركيين في الأردن السفر على متن رحلات من مطار الملكة علياء إذا رأوا ذلك آمناً
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
31/03/2026 17:24:11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
بريطانيا تنصح مواطنيها بتجنب السفر لدول الخليج إلا للضرورة
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
31/03/2026 17:24:11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
السفارة الأميركية في الأردن: نحث الأميركيين بشدة على مغادرة المملكة إذا كانوا يعتقدون أن السفر آمن
lebanon 24
Lebanon24
31/03/2026 17:24:11 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24

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