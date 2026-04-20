بعد المسّ بتمثال يسوع المسيح في جنوب لبنان.. إسرائيل تعتذر

The damaging of a Christian religious symbol by an IDF soldier in southern lebanon is grave and disgraceful.
I commend the IDF for its statement,
for condemning the incident, and for conducting an investigation into the matter. I’m confident that the necessary strict measures…
— Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) April 20, 2026
The damaging of a Christian religious symbol by an IDF soldier in southern lebanon is grave and disgraceful.
I commend the IDF for its statement,
for condemning the incident, and for conducting an investigation into the matter. I’m confident that the necessary strict measures…