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بعد المسّ بتمثال يسوع المسيح في جنوب لبنان.. إسرائيل تعتذر

Lebanon 24
20-04-2026 | 02:35
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بعد المسّ بتمثال يسوع المسيح في جنوب لبنان.. إسرائيل تعتذر
بعد المسّ بتمثال يسوع المسيح في جنوب لبنان.. إسرائيل تعتذر photos 0
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علّق وزير الخارجية جدعون ساعر على لقطات فيديو تُظهر جنديًا يُحطّم تمثالًا للسيد المسيح في جنوب لبنان، قائلًا: "إنّ الاعتداء على رمز ديني مسيحي من قِبل جندي في الجيش الإسرائيلي أمرٌ خطير ومُخزٍ.
 
وقال:" أُشيد بالجيش الاسرئيلي لإعلانه، وإدانته للحادث، وللتحقيق الجاري في الأمر، وأنا على يقين من اتخاذ الإجراءات الصارمة اللازمة ضدّ من ارتكب هذا العمل الشنيع. هذا العمل المُخزي يُخالف قيمنا تمامًا. نعتذر عن هذا الحادث ولكلّ مسيحيّ جُرحت مشاعره".
 
وكانت قد أشعلت لقطة مصورة لجندي إسرائيلي وهو يهشم رأس تمثال لـ "السيد المسيح" بمطرقة، بعد إسقاطه من موقعه في قرية بجنوب لبنان، موجة غضب عارمة على منصات التواصل، وعقب تشكيك أولي في صحة الصورة، أقر الجيش الإسرائيلي بمسؤولية جنوده عن هذا الانتهاك بعد تحقيق رسمي.
 
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