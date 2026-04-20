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لبنان

بعد تحطيم تمثال المسيح في جنوب لبنان... هذا ما قاله نتنياهو

Lebanon 24
20-04-2026 | 06:40
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بعد تحطيم تمثال المسيح في جنوب لبنان... هذا ما قاله نتنياهو
بعد تحطيم تمثال المسيح في جنوب لبنان... هذا ما قاله نتنياهو photos 0
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أدان رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، قيام جندي إسرائيلي بإتلاف رمز ديني مسيحي في جنوب لبنان، معتبرا أن "هذا الفعل يتناقض مع القيم اليهودية التي تقوم عليها الدولة".
 
وقال نتنياهو في منشور عبر منصة "إكس" إنه "شعر بالذهول والحزن عند علمه بالحادثة، مثل الغالبية العظمى من الإسرائيليين"، مشيدا "بفتح السلطات العسكرية تحقيقا جنائيا واتخاذها إجراءات تأديبية قاسية بحق الجاني".

وأشار إلى أن "إسرائيل هي الدولة الوحيدة في المنطقة التي يتزايد فيها عدد السكان المسيحيين ومستوى معيشتهم، وهي المكان الوحيد الذي يلتزم بحرية العبادة للجميع".

واختتم نتنياهو تصريحه معربا عن أسفه للحادث ولأي أذى تسبب به للمؤمنين في لبنان وحول العالم. (روسيا اليوم)
 
 
 
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