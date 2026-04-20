بعد تحطيم تمثال المسيح في جنوب لبنان... هذا ما قاله نتنياهو

As the Jewish state, Israel cherishes and upholds the Jewish values of tolerance and mutual respect between Jews and worshippers of all faiths. All religions flourish in our land and we view members of all faiths as equals in building our society and region.
Yesterday, like the…
— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 20, 2026
As the Jewish state, Israel cherishes and upholds the Jewish values of tolerance and mutual respect between Jews and worshippers of all faiths. All religions flourish in our land and we view members of all faiths as equals in building our society and region.
Yesterday, like the…