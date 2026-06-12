بالفيديو.. درون إسرائيلية ترصد عناصر لـحزب الله داخل نفق

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
⭕️🎥EXCLUSIVE DRONE FOOTAGE: Hezbollah terrorists in an underground terror tunnel, firing at an IDF drone.
While IDF troops cleared the Iranian regime-backed underground terror tunnel network beneath the Beaufort Ridge, they located numerous weapons, including mortar shells,… pic.twitter.com/xTTX5lL5Hb
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 11, 2026
⭕️🎥EXCLUSIVE DRONE FOOTAGE: Hezbollah terrorists in an underground terror tunnel, firing at an IDF drone.
While IDF troops cleared the Iranian regime-backed underground terror tunnel network beneath the Beaufort Ridge, they located numerous weapons, including mortar shells,… pic.twitter.com/xTTX5lL5Hb
🎯⭕️ IDF troops completed an operation in Dabin, southern lebanon. This area served as a significant Hezbollah stronghold used to advance & prepare terrorist attack plans and anti-tank fire against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.
50+ targets were struck, dozens of terrorist… pic.twitter.com/QSCs1rHY2X
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 12, 2026
🎯⭕️ IDF troops completed an operation in Dabin, southern lebanon. This area served as a significant Hezbollah stronghold used to advance & prepare terrorist attack plans and anti-tank fire against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.
50+ targets were struck, dozens of terrorist… pic.twitter.com/QSCs1rHY2X