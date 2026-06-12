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بالفيديو.. "درون إسرائيلية" ترصد عناصر لـ"حزب الله" داخل نفق

Lebanon 24
12-06-2026 | 06:42
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بالفيديو.. درون إسرائيلية ترصد عناصر لـحزب الله داخل نفق
بالفيديو.. درون إسرائيلية ترصد عناصر لـحزب الله داخل نفق photos 0
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نشر الجيش الإسرائيلي مقطع فيديو قال إنه يوثق نشاطاً لعناصر من "حزب الله" داخل نفق ومنشأة تحت الأرض في جنوب لبنان.

وبحسب الجيش الإسرائيلي، فإنَّ اللقطات التُقطت بواسطة طائرة مسيّرة خلال عمليات ميدانية نفذتها قواته، وتُظهر مسلحين داخل نفق وهم يطلقون النار باتجاه الطائرة المسيّرة أثناء تحليقها في الموقع. 

كذلك، أشار إلى أن القوات الإسرائيلية عملت لاحقاً على تمشيط المنطقة واستهداف البنية التحتية التي وصفها بأنها تابعة لـ"حزب الله". 
 
 
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وقال الجيش الإسرائيلي إن النفق يقع ضمن شبكة منشآت تحت الأرض يستخدمها "حزب الله"، مضيفاً أن الفيديو يُظهر ما وصفه بـ"محاولة استهداف المسيّرة الإسرائيلية من داخل النفق". 

وفي منشور آخر، عرض الجيش الإسرائيلي لقطات إضافية قال إنها توثق منشآت وأنفاقاً تحت الأرض تابعة لـ"حزب الله"، مشيراً إلى أنها تضم غرفاً ومواقع تستخدمها عناصر الحزب داخل شبكة الأنفاق في جنوب لبنان

وذكر الجيش أن هذه المنشآت تشكل جزءاً من البنية التحتية العسكرية التابعة للحزب، مؤكداً مواصلة عملياته ضد هذه المواقع. 
 
 
 
 

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بالفيديو.. الجيش الإسرائيلي يهاجم عناصر ومبان عسكرية تابعة لـ"حزب الله"
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