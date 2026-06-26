بالعربية والانكليزية: هذا هو النص الكامل لاتفاق الاطار الثلاثي بين الولايات المتحدة ولبنان وإسرائيل

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تؤكد حكومة دولة وحكومة الجمهورية ، بدعم كامل من الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بقيادة الرئيس دونالد ترامب، هدفهما المشترك المتمثل في تحقيق سلام وأمن دائمين. وكما يرد في هذا الإطار الثلاثي (الإطار)، ومن خلال الاتفاقات التي ستُبرم مستقبلًا، يعلن البلدان طموحهما إلى إنهاء النزاع بينهما، وضمان سيادة وأمن كل منهما، وإقامة علاقات جوار سلمية بين الدولتين.



1. تؤكد إسرائيل ولبنان حق كل دولة في الوجود بسلام، ورغبتهما المتبادلة في العيش بأمن بوصفهما دولتين ذات سيادة ومتجاورتين. ويعلن الطرفان بموجب هذا الإطار عزمهما على إنهاء النزاع بينهما بصورة نهائية، ومعالجة أسبابه الكامنة، وإنهاء أي حالة حرب قائمة بينهما رسميًا. ويستند هذا الإطار، الذي تم التوصل إليه بعد جولات متعددة من المفاوضات المباشرة بين الطرفين، إلى الاتفاقات والتفاهمات السابقة التي أثبتت نجاحها، ويعبر عن تصميم مشترك على إحراز تقدم لا رجعة فيه نحو تسوية شاملة لكل العالقة بين البلدين. ويؤكد الطرفان عزمهما على معالجة هذه القضايا، بوصفهما دولتين ذات سيادة، من خلال مفاوضات ثنائية مباشرة، بوساطة الولايات المتحدة الأميركية ودعمها.



2. تلتزم حكومة دولة إسرائيل وحكومة الجمهورية اللبنانية بمسار متبادل ومتدرج، وفق تسلسل واضح وشروط محددة، تتولى بموجبه القوات المسلحة اللبنانية بسط سلطة الدولة الفعلية على كامل الأراضي اللبنانية، بعد التحقق من نزع سلاح الجماعات المسلحة غير التابعة للدولة وتفكيك بنيتها التحتية، بما يتيح لقوات الدفاع إعادة انتشارها تدريجيًا إلى خارج الأراضي اللبنانية. وتُحدد تفاصيل هذا المسار في ملحق أمني يُعد بدعم كامل من الولايات المتحدة الأميركية ويُكمل هذا الإطار. ويحدد الإطار التدابير المطلوبة، والترتيبات الأمنية، وآليات التحقق اللازمة لدفع هذا المسار قدمًا. ومن شأن التنفيذ الناجح لهذا الإطار أن يمهد الطريق لعلاقة مستقرة وسلمية بين البلدين، وأن يتيح لقوات الدفاع الإسرائيلية إعادة انتشارها خارج الأراضي اللبنانية.



3. وعملاً بالملحق الأمني، وفي إطار الجهد الأوسع الرامي إلى تكريس احتكار الدولة اللبنانية للسلاح وبسط سيادتها على كامل أراضيها، تتولى القوات المسلحة اللبنانية تدريجيًا المسؤولية الأمنية الكاملة والفعالة في مناطق تجريبية، تشكل الآلية التي يتم من خلالها تنفيذ إعادة الانتشار المرحلية والمتحقق منها للقوات الإسرائيلية، بالتوازي مع انتشار القوات المسلحة اللبنانية. وقد اتفقت القوات الإسرائيلية والقوات المسلحة اللبنانية على منطقتين تجريبيتين أوليين، على أن يتم الاتفاق على أي مناطق تجريبية لاحقة بالتوافق بين الطرفين. وعند التحقق من نجاح عملية نزع سلاح الجماعات المسلحة غير التابعة للدولة وتفكيك بنيتها التحتية في هذه المناطق، تتولى القوات المسلحة اللبنانية المسؤولية الأمنية الكاملة والفعالة فيها، وتبدأ جهود إعادة الإعمار بدعم دولي، ويتمكن المدنيون اللبنانيون من العودة الآمنة إلى تلك المناطق تحت السيطرة الحصرية للسلطات الشرعية اللبنانية. وتعتزم الولايات المتحدة الأميركية العمل بصورة وثيقة مع البلدين للتحقق من تنفيذ هذه العملية ودعمها.



4. تؤكد حكومة الجمهورية اللبنانية مجددًا التزامها الحازم وغير القابل للرجوع عنه باستعادة وممارسة سيادتها الكاملة على كل أراضيها. وتلتزم حكومة الجمهورية اللبنانية بإعادة ترسيخ احتكار الدولة لاستخدام القوة، وتحقيق نزع السلاح الكامل والمتحقق منه لكل الجماعات المسلحة غير التابعة للدولة، وضمان عدم اضطلاع هذه الجماعات بأي دور عسكري أو أمني، وعدم امتلاكها أي قدرات مسلحة في أي مكان على الأراضي اللبنانية. وبموجب هذا الإطار، تطلب حكومة الجمهورية اللبنانية دعم الشركاء الدوليين، ولا سيما الشركاء العرب، بقيادة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، لتحقيق هذه الغاية.



5. تؤكد حكومة دولة إسرائيل أن عملياتها العسكرية في لبنان جاءت حصراً نتيجة للهجمات والتهديدات والنوايا العدائية الصادرة عن الجماعات المسلحة غير التابعة للدولة، ولا سيما . وتشدد حكومة إسرائيل على أن إنهاء هذا التهديد، من خلال نزع سلاح هذه الجماعات وتفكيك بنيتها في كل أنحاء لبنان، إلى جانب الترتيبات الأمنية الإضافية التي يتفق عليها البلدان، سيزيل أي حاجة مستقبلية لأي عمل عسكري أو وجود عسكري لقوات الدفاع الإسرائيلية في لبنان. وبناءً على ما تقدم، تعلن حكومة إسرائيل أنها لا تضمر أي أطماع أو مطالب إقليمية في لبنان.



6. تؤكد حكومة الجمهورية اللبنانية، وفقًا لميثاق وممارسةً لسلطتها السيادية، أن قواتها الأمنية تتحمل المسؤولية الحصرية عن أمن لبنان والدفاع عنه، وأن حكومة الجمهورية اللبنانية وحدها تمتلك السلطة السيادية الحصرية لاتخاذ قرارَي الحرب والسلم. وترفض حكومة الجمهورية اللبنانية أي ادعاء من أي دولة أو جهة غير حكومية باستخدام القوة نيابة عنها من دون تفويض صريح منها، وتؤكد مجددًا أن أي ادعاء من أي دولة أو جهة غير حكومية بممارسة دور عسكري أو أمني يُعد غير قانوني بموجب قرارات الحكومة اللبنانية، ويتعارض مع المصالح الوطنية اللبنانية.



7. تؤكد حكومة الجمهورية اللبنانية وحكومة دولة إسرائيل ألا شيء في هذا الإطار يحول دون ممارستهما لحقهما الأصيل في الدفاع عن النفس، وفقًا لما ينص عليه ميثاق الأمم المتحدة وبما يتوافق مع أحكام القانون الدولي واجبة التطبيق، مع إعادة التأكيد على أنه لا يجوز لأي طرف ثالث ممارسة هذا الحق نيابة عنهما. كما تلتزم الحكومتان بإنشاء مجموعة للتنسيق العسكري، بدعم ومشاركة من الولايات المتحدة الأميركية، لضمان التنفيذ الشامل لهذا الإطار.



8. يؤكد البلدان أنهما يتشاطران هدف إقامة لبنان آمن ومعاد إعماره، يتمتع بسيادة الدولة اللبنانية الكاملة، ولا تشكل فيه أي جماعة مسلحة غير تابعة للدولة تهديدًا لإسرائيل أو للبنان أو لمواطني أي من البلدين. كما يقر البلدان بأن استعادة الأمن في جنوب لبنان من خلال انتشار القوات المسلحة اللبنانية، والعودة الآمنة للسكان المدنيين، وضمان أمن التجمعات السكانية في شمال إسرائيل، تشكل كلها عناصر أساسية لتحقيق الاستقرار والسلام على المدى .



9. تلتزم حكومة الجمهورية اللبنانية بتنفيذ برنامج صارم قائم على الأداء، يهدف إلى تمكين القوات المسلحة اللبنانية من بسط السيطرة العسكرية والأمنية الكاملة داخل لبنان، وفقًا للترتيبات الأمنية التي يتم الاتفاق عليها في إطار المفاوضات، وتنفيذ نزع سلاح كل الجماعات المسلحة غير التابعة للدولة، وممارسة سلطة الدولة بصورة فعالة في كل أنحاء لبنان. وترحب حكومة الجمهورية اللبنانية باستعداد الولايات المتحدة الأميركية لدعم هذه الجهود، مع الإقرار بأن أي مساعدات أميركية جديدة ستكون مشروطة بشكل صارم بتحقيق مراحل محددة وقابلة للتحقق، وبالشفافية الكاملة، وإثبات النتائج، واستمرار آليات الرقابة والإشراف. ومن شأن هذه الجهود أن تتيح إعادة بسط السيادة اللبنانية بصورة آمنة ومنظمة، بما يسهم أيضًا في تعزيز الاستقرار والأمن في منطقة بأسرها.



10. وبالتوازي مع ذلك، ستعمل الولايات المتحدة الأميركية على حشد الشركاء الدوليين لتقديم دعم فعّال إلى حكومة الجمهورية اللبنانية في إعادة بناء البلاد، وإصلاح البنى التحتية، وإنعاش الاقتصاد، وتهيئة فرص الازدهار. ومن المتوقع أن يشمل ذلك حشد مساعدات كبيرة لإعادة الإعمار والمساعدات الإنسانية للبنان، وإطلاق برامج للتعافي الاقتصادي، ومبادرات استثمارية، بما يمكّن لبنان من التعافي من سنوات الصراع، ويوفر مستقبلًا أفضل لجميع مواطنيه.



11. تلتزم الجمهورية اللبنانية والولايات المتحدة الأميركية بمنع وصول الأموال إلى أي كيان أو منظمة أو فرد مرتبط بأي جماعة مسلحة غير تابعة للدولة، وباتخاذ كل التدابير القانونية المتاحة لحظر أنشطة أي من هذه الكيانات أو المنظمات أو الأفراد. كما تلتزم حكومة الجمهورية اللبنانية صراحةً بمنع وصول أموال إعادة الإعمار إلى الجماعات المسلحة غير التابعة للدولة أو إلى الكيانات المرتبطة بها.



12. فور التوقيع على هذا الإطار، سيعمل البلدان على إنشاء مجموعات عمل تتولى إعداد اتفاق شامل للسلام والأمن. كذلك، ومن أجل تحقيق أهداف هذا الإطار، تنشئ الحكومتان فورًا مسارات موازية للتواصل المباشر والمستمر، بتيسير من الولايات المتحدة الأميركية. وتلتزم الحكومتان بمواصلة العمل بحسن نية إلى حين التوصل إلى سلام كامل ودائم، بما يحقق الأمن والاستقرار والازدهار لشعبي إسرائيل ولبنان.



13. انسجامًا مع هدفهما المشترك المتمثل في إقامة علاقات مستقرة وسلمية، تلتزم إسرائيل ولبنان باتخاذ إجراءات بحسن نية تعكس نواياهما الإيجابية، بما في ذلك وقف كل الأعمال العدائية أو الضارة في المحافل السياسية أو القانونية الدولية، والعمل على البحث عن الرفات وإعادتها، والإفراج عن المحتجزين.



14. تعرب حكومتا الجمهورية اللبنانية ودولة إسرائيل عن تقديرهما للدور الذي اضطلعت به الولايات المتحدة الأميركية في دعم جهودهما الرامية إلى إنهاء عقود من الصراع وإرساء الاستقرار الدائم والسلام الشامل بين البلدين، كما تعربان عن بالغ تقديرهما للرؤية والقيادة التي وفرها الرئيس دونالد ترامب.



النص الحرفي باللغة الانكليزية وزعت الاميركية ليلا نص النص الكامل لاتفاق الإطار الموقّع بين وإسرائيل برعاية في واشنطن، والذي يتضمن أربعة عشر بنداً تحدد المبادئ السياسية والأمنية وآليات تنفيذ الاتفاق.وهنا نص الترجمة العربية غير الرسمية لمضمون الاتفاق:تؤكد حكومة دولة وحكومة الجمهورية ، بدعم كامل من الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية بقيادة الرئيس دونالد ترامب، هدفهما المشترك المتمثل في تحقيق سلام وأمن دائمين. وكما يرد في هذا الإطار الثلاثي (الإطار)، ومن خلال الاتفاقات التي ستُبرم مستقبلًا، يعلن البلدان طموحهما إلى إنهاء النزاع بينهما، وضمان سيادة وأمن كل منهما، وإقامة علاقات جوار سلمية بين الدولتين.1. تؤكد إسرائيل ولبنان حق كل دولة في الوجود بسلام، ورغبتهما المتبادلة في العيش بأمن بوصفهما دولتين ذات سيادة ومتجاورتين. ويعلن الطرفان بموجب هذا الإطار عزمهما على إنهاء النزاع بينهما بصورة نهائية، ومعالجة أسبابه الكامنة، وإنهاء أي حالة حرب قائمة بينهما رسميًا. ويستند هذا الإطار، الذي تم التوصل إليه بعد جولات متعددة من المفاوضات المباشرة بين الطرفين، إلى الاتفاقات والتفاهمات السابقة التي أثبتت نجاحها، ويعبر عن تصميم مشترك على إحراز تقدم لا رجعة فيه نحو تسوية شاملة لكل العالقة بين البلدين. ويؤكد الطرفان عزمهما على معالجة هذه القضايا، بوصفهما دولتين ذات سيادة، من خلال مفاوضات ثنائية مباشرة، بوساطة الولايات المتحدة الأميركية ودعمها.2. تلتزم حكومة دولة إسرائيل وحكومة الجمهورية اللبنانية بمسار متبادل ومتدرج، وفق تسلسل واضح وشروط محددة، تتولى بموجبه القوات المسلحة اللبنانية بسط سلطة الدولة الفعلية على كامل الأراضي اللبنانية، بعد التحقق من نزع سلاح الجماعات المسلحة غير التابعة للدولة وتفكيك بنيتها التحتية، بما يتيح لقوات الدفاع إعادة انتشارها تدريجيًا إلى خارج الأراضي اللبنانية. وتُحدد تفاصيل هذا المسار في ملحق أمني يُعد بدعم كامل من الولايات المتحدة الأميركية ويُكمل هذا الإطار. ويحدد الإطار التدابير المطلوبة، والترتيبات الأمنية، وآليات التحقق اللازمة لدفع هذا المسار قدمًا. ومن شأن التنفيذ الناجح لهذا الإطار أن يمهد الطريق لعلاقة مستقرة وسلمية بين البلدين، وأن يتيح لقوات الدفاع الإسرائيلية إعادة انتشارها خارج الأراضي اللبنانية.3. وعملاً بالملحق الأمني، وفي إطار الجهد الأوسع الرامي إلى تكريس احتكار الدولة اللبنانية للسلاح وبسط سيادتها على كامل أراضيها، تتولى القوات المسلحة اللبنانية تدريجيًا المسؤولية الأمنية الكاملة والفعالة في مناطق تجريبية، تشكل الآلية التي يتم من خلالها تنفيذ إعادة الانتشار المرحلية والمتحقق منها للقوات الإسرائيلية، بالتوازي مع انتشار القوات المسلحة اللبنانية. وقد اتفقت القوات الإسرائيلية والقوات المسلحة اللبنانية على منطقتين تجريبيتين أوليين، على أن يتم الاتفاق على أي مناطق تجريبية لاحقة بالتوافق بين الطرفين. وعند التحقق من نجاح عملية نزع سلاح الجماعات المسلحة غير التابعة للدولة وتفكيك بنيتها التحتية في هذه المناطق، تتولى القوات المسلحة اللبنانية المسؤولية الأمنية الكاملة والفعالة فيها، وتبدأ جهود إعادة الإعمار بدعم دولي، ويتمكن المدنيون اللبنانيون من العودة الآمنة إلى تلك المناطق تحت السيطرة الحصرية للسلطات الشرعية اللبنانية. وتعتزم الولايات المتحدة الأميركية العمل بصورة وثيقة مع البلدين للتحقق من تنفيذ هذه العملية ودعمها.4. تؤكد حكومة الجمهورية اللبنانية مجددًا التزامها الحازم وغير القابل للرجوع عنه باستعادة وممارسة سيادتها الكاملة على كل أراضيها. وتلتزم حكومة الجمهورية اللبنانية بإعادة ترسيخ احتكار الدولة لاستخدام القوة، وتحقيق نزع السلاح الكامل والمتحقق منه لكل الجماعات المسلحة غير التابعة للدولة، وضمان عدم اضطلاع هذه الجماعات بأي دور عسكري أو أمني، وعدم امتلاكها أي قدرات مسلحة في أي مكان على الأراضي اللبنانية. وبموجب هذا الإطار، تطلب حكومة الجمهورية اللبنانية دعم الشركاء الدوليين، ولا سيما الشركاء العرب، بقيادة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، لتحقيق هذه الغاية.5. تؤكد حكومة دولة إسرائيل أن عملياتها العسكرية في لبنان جاءت حصراً نتيجة للهجمات والتهديدات والنوايا العدائية الصادرة عن الجماعات المسلحة غير التابعة للدولة، ولا سيما . وتشدد حكومة إسرائيل على أن إنهاء هذا التهديد، من خلال نزع سلاح هذه الجماعات وتفكيك بنيتها في كل أنحاء لبنان، إلى جانب الترتيبات الأمنية الإضافية التي يتفق عليها البلدان، سيزيل أي حاجة مستقبلية لأي عمل عسكري أو وجود عسكري لقوات الدفاع الإسرائيلية في لبنان. وبناءً على ما تقدم، تعلن حكومة إسرائيل أنها لا تضمر أي أطماع أو مطالب إقليمية في لبنان.6. تؤكد حكومة الجمهورية اللبنانية، وفقًا لميثاق وممارسةً لسلطتها السيادية، أن قواتها الأمنية تتحمل المسؤولية الحصرية عن أمن لبنان والدفاع عنه، وأن حكومة الجمهورية اللبنانية وحدها تمتلك السلطة السيادية الحصرية لاتخاذ قرارَي الحرب والسلم. وترفض حكومة الجمهورية اللبنانية أي ادعاء من أي دولة أو جهة غير حكومية باستخدام القوة نيابة عنها من دون تفويض صريح منها، وتؤكد مجددًا أن أي ادعاء من أي دولة أو جهة غير حكومية بممارسة دور عسكري أو أمني يُعد غير قانوني بموجب قرارات الحكومة اللبنانية، ويتعارض مع المصالح الوطنية اللبنانية.7. تؤكد حكومة الجمهورية اللبنانية وحكومة دولة إسرائيل ألا شيء في هذا الإطار يحول دون ممارستهما لحقهما الأصيل في الدفاع عن النفس، وفقًا لما ينص عليه ميثاق الأمم المتحدة وبما يتوافق مع أحكام القانون الدولي واجبة التطبيق، مع إعادة التأكيد على أنه لا يجوز لأي طرف ثالث ممارسة هذا الحق نيابة عنهما. كما تلتزم الحكومتان بإنشاء مجموعة للتنسيق العسكري، بدعم ومشاركة من الولايات المتحدة الأميركية، لضمان التنفيذ الشامل لهذا الإطار.8. يؤكد البلدان أنهما يتشاطران هدف إقامة لبنان آمن ومعاد إعماره، يتمتع بسيادة الدولة اللبنانية الكاملة، ولا تشكل فيه أي جماعة مسلحة غير تابعة للدولة تهديدًا لإسرائيل أو للبنان أو لمواطني أي من البلدين. كما يقر البلدان بأن استعادة الأمن في جنوب لبنان من خلال انتشار القوات المسلحة اللبنانية، والعودة الآمنة للسكان المدنيين، وضمان أمن التجمعات السكانية في شمال إسرائيل، تشكل كلها عناصر أساسية لتحقيق الاستقرار والسلام على المدى .9. تلتزم حكومة الجمهورية اللبنانية بتنفيذ برنامج صارم قائم على الأداء، يهدف إلى تمكين القوات المسلحة اللبنانية من بسط السيطرة العسكرية والأمنية الكاملة داخل لبنان، وفقًا للترتيبات الأمنية التي يتم الاتفاق عليها في إطار المفاوضات، وتنفيذ نزع سلاح كل الجماعات المسلحة غير التابعة للدولة، وممارسة سلطة الدولة بصورة فعالة في كل أنحاء لبنان. وترحب حكومة الجمهورية اللبنانية باستعداد الولايات المتحدة الأميركية لدعم هذه الجهود، مع الإقرار بأن أي مساعدات أميركية جديدة ستكون مشروطة بشكل صارم بتحقيق مراحل محددة وقابلة للتحقق، وبالشفافية الكاملة، وإثبات النتائج، واستمرار آليات الرقابة والإشراف. ومن شأن هذه الجهود أن تتيح إعادة بسط السيادة اللبنانية بصورة آمنة ومنظمة، بما يسهم أيضًا في تعزيز الاستقرار والأمن في منطقة بأسرها.10. وبالتوازي مع ذلك، ستعمل الولايات المتحدة الأميركية على حشد الشركاء الدوليين لتقديم دعم فعّال إلى حكومة الجمهورية اللبنانية في إعادة بناء البلاد، وإصلاح البنى التحتية، وإنعاش الاقتصاد، وتهيئة فرص الازدهار. ومن المتوقع أن يشمل ذلك حشد مساعدات كبيرة لإعادة الإعمار والمساعدات الإنسانية للبنان، وإطلاق برامج للتعافي الاقتصادي، ومبادرات استثمارية، بما يمكّن لبنان من التعافي من سنوات الصراع، ويوفر مستقبلًا أفضل لجميع مواطنيه.11. تلتزم الجمهورية اللبنانية والولايات المتحدة الأميركية بمنع وصول الأموال إلى أي كيان أو منظمة أو فرد مرتبط بأي جماعة مسلحة غير تابعة للدولة، وباتخاذ كل التدابير القانونية المتاحة لحظر أنشطة أي من هذه الكيانات أو المنظمات أو الأفراد. كما تلتزم حكومة الجمهورية اللبنانية صراحةً بمنع وصول أموال إعادة الإعمار إلى الجماعات المسلحة غير التابعة للدولة أو إلى الكيانات المرتبطة بها.12. فور التوقيع على هذا الإطار، سيعمل البلدان على إنشاء مجموعات عمل تتولى إعداد اتفاق شامل للسلام والأمن. كذلك، ومن أجل تحقيق أهداف هذا الإطار، تنشئ الحكومتان فورًا مسارات موازية للتواصل المباشر والمستمر، بتيسير من الولايات المتحدة الأميركية. وتلتزم الحكومتان بمواصلة العمل بحسن نية إلى حين التوصل إلى سلام كامل ودائم، بما يحقق الأمن والاستقرار والازدهار لشعبي إسرائيل ولبنان.13. انسجامًا مع هدفهما المشترك المتمثل في إقامة علاقات مستقرة وسلمية، تلتزم إسرائيل ولبنان باتخاذ إجراءات بحسن نية تعكس نواياهما الإيجابية، بما في ذلك وقف كل الأعمال العدائية أو الضارة في المحافل السياسية أو القانونية الدولية، والعمل على البحث عن الرفات وإعادتها، والإفراج عن المحتجزين.14. تعرب حكومتا الجمهورية اللبنانية ودولة إسرائيل عن تقديرهما للدور الذي اضطلعت به الولايات المتحدة الأميركية في دعم جهودهما الرامية إلى إنهاء عقود من الصراع وإرساء الاستقرار الدائم والسلام الشامل بين البلدين، كما تعربان عن بالغ تقديرهما للرؤية والقيادة التي وفرها الرئيس دونالد ترامب.

TRILATERAL FRAMEWORK BETWEEN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, THE STATE OF ISRAEL, AND THE REPUBLIC OF LEBANON

The Government of Israel and the Government of Lebanon, with the full support of the United States under President Donald J. Trump, affirm their shared goal of achieving lasting peace and security. As reflected in this Trilateral Framework (“Framework”), and through future agreements, the two countries declare their ambition to end conflict between them, ensure the sovereignty and security of both countries, and establish peaceful neighborly relations between the two countries.

Israel and Lebanon affirm the right of each state to exist in peace, and their mutual desire to live in security as neighboring sovereign states. Israel and Lebanon hereby declare their intent to conclusively end the conflict, address its underlying causes, and to therewith formally conclude any state of war between them. This Framework, reached after multiple rounds of direct negotiations between the parties, builds upon previous successful agreements and understandings, and expresses a determination to make irreversible progress towards the comprehensive resolution of all issues between the two countries. Both countries affirm their intention to resolve these issues as sovereign states through direct bilateral negotiations, with the mediation and support of the United States.

2. The Government of Israel and the Government of Lebanon commit to a reciprocal, sequenced process, with clear conditions, whereby the LAF will restore effective sovereign authority over all Lebanese territory, pending the verified disarmament of non-state armed groups and dismantlement of associated infrastructure, enabling the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to progressively redeploy out of the Lebanese territory. The components of this process will be detailed in a Security Annex, developed with the full support of the United States, that will complement this Framework. The Framework will set out the requisite measures, security arrangements, and verification mechanisms to advance this process. Successful implementation of this Framework will pave the way for a stable and peaceful relationship between the two countries and will enable the IDF to redeploy out of the Lebanese territory.

3. Pursuant to the Security Annex, and as part of the broader effort toward the Lebanese state’s monopoly of arms and sovereign territorial control, the LAF will gradually assume full and effective security responsibility in pilot zones, which will serve as the mechanism for phased and verified redeployments of the IDF and the deployments of the LAF. Two initial zones have been agreed to by the IDF and the LAF, and future pilot zones will also be agreed upon by mutual consent. Upon the confirmation of successful disarmament of non-state armed groups and dismantlement of their infrastructure in these zones, the LAF will assume full and effective security responsibility in these zones, internationally supported reconstruction efforts will begin, and Lebanese civilians will be able to safely return to these areas under the exclusive control of Lebanese state authorities. The United States intends to work closely with both countries to verify and support this process.

4. The Government of Lebanon reaffirms its resolute and irreversible commitment to restoring and exercising full sovereignty over all its territory. The Government of Lebanon will rebuild the State's monopoly on the use of force, achieve the complete and verified disarmament of all non-state armed groups, and ensure that such groups will have no military or security role and no armed capabilities anywhere in Lebanon. The Government of Lebanon herewith requests the support of international and particularly Arab partners, under the leadership of the United States, to achieve this outcome.

5. The Government of Israel stresses that its military actions in Lebanon are solely a consequence of the attacks, threat posed by, and hostile intent of non-state armed groups, particularly Hizballah. The Government of Israel underscores that the termination of this threat, through the disarmament and dismantlement of such groups in all of Lebanon and additional security arrangements to be agreed upon between the two countries, will eliminate any future need for IDF military action or presence in Lebanon. Pursuant to the above, the Government of Israel declares that it has no territorial ambitions in Lebanon.

6. The Government of Lebanon, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and in exercise of its sovereign authority, reaffirms that its security forces hold exclusive responsibility for Lebanon’s security and defense and that the Government of Lebanon holds the exclusive sovereign authority to make war and peace. The Government of Lebanon rejects the claims of any state or non-state actor to use force on its behalf without its explicit authorization, and reiterates that any claim by any state or non-state actor to exercise a military or security role is illegal per the decisions of the Lebanese Government and contrary to Lebanese national interests.

7. The Government of Lebanon and the Government of Israel affirm that nothing in this Framework prevents them from exercising their inherent right to defend themselves, as recognized in the Charter of the United Nations and consistent with applicable international law, reaffirming that no third party may exercise that right on their behalf. Both governments commit to establishing a military coordination group, with U.S. support and participation, to ensure overall implementation of this Framework.

8. The two countries affirm that they share the objective of a secure, rebuilt Lebanon, under full Lebanese state sovereignty, in which no non-state armed group poses a threat to Israel, Lebanon, or citizens of either country. Furthermore, the two countries recognize that the restoration of security in South Lebanon through the deployment of the LAF, the safe return of its civilian population, and the security of Israel’s northern communities, are essential to long-term stability and peace.

9. The Government of Lebanon commits to a rigorous, performance-based program to enable the capacity of the LAF to assert full military and security control within Lebanon in accordance with security arrangements, agreed upon within the framework of negotiations, and to implement the disarmament of all non-state armed groups and exercise effective authority across Lebanon. The Government of Lebanon welcomes the readiness of the United States to support such efforts, recognizing that any new U.S. assistance will be strictly conditioned on verifiable milestones, full transparency, demonstrated results, and ongoing oversight. This effort will enable the safe and orderly re-establishment of Lebanese sovereignty, also contributing to the broader stability and security of the entire Middle East.

10. Separately, and simultaneously, the United States will rally international partners to actively support the Government of Lebanon in rebuilding the country, repairing infrastructure, restoring the economy, and creating opportunities for prosperity. This is expected to include mobilizing substantial reconstruction and humanitarian assistance for Lebanon, economic recovery programs, and investment initiatives so that Lebanon can recover from years of conflict and provide a better future for all its citizens.

11. Lebanon and the United States commit to preventing funds from flowing to any entity, organization, or individual affiliated with non-state armed groups and to take available legal measures to proscribe the activity of any such entity, organization or individual. The Government of Lebanon explicitly commits to prevent reconstruction funds from flowing to non-state armed groups and connected entities.

12. Upon the signing of this Framework, the two countries will work to establish working groups to draft the full comprehensive peace and security agreement. Moreover, to achieve the goals of the Framework, the two governments will immediately establish complementary tracks of ongoing direct engagement, facilitated by the United States. The two governments commit to proceeding in good faith until a full and lasting peace is achieved, bringing security, stability, and prosperity to the people of Israel and Lebanon.

13. In line with their shared goals to establish stable and peaceful relations, Israel and Lebanon commit to take good faith measures that demonstrate positive intent, including the cessation of all hostile or adverse actions in international political or legal fora, and pledge to work towards the search for and return of remains and the release of detainees.

14. The two governments acknowledge the role of the United States in supporting their efforts to end decades of conflict and establish lasting stability and comprehensive peace between the two countries and express their deep appreciation for the vision and leadership of President Donald J. Trump.



