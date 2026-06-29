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بعد توقيع اتفاق واشنطن… قائد "سنتكوم" يتحرك بين لبنان وإسرائيل

Lebanon 24
29-06-2026 | 11:44
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بعد توقيع اتفاق واشنطن… قائد سنتكوم يتحرك بين لبنان وإسرائيل
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أجرى قائد القيادة المركزية الأميركية (سنتكوم)، الأدميرال براد كوبر، لقاءات مع كبار القادة المدنيين والعسكريين في إسرائيل ولبنان، وذلك خلال جولة يجريها في منطقة الشرق الأوسط.

وفي لبنان، اجتمع كوبر والوفد المرافق له مع الرئيس جوزيف عون وقائد القوات المسلحة اللبنانية الجنرال رودولف هيكل؛ حيث ناقش القادة مسار المضي قدماً في تنفيذ اتفاق إطاري تاريخي وُقّع في واشنطن يوم الجمعة الماضي.

وفي إسرائيل، زار كوبر القوات الأميركية المنتشرة هناك، وكرم المتميزين منهم تقديراً لإسهاماتهم في أداء المهام. ويأتي ذلك في وقت يعمل فيه أكثر من 50,000 جندي أميركي في أنحاء المنطقة، حيث يواصلون الحفاظ على اليقظة والجاهزية.
 
وأعلنت السفارة الأميركية في بيروت عن عقد اجتماع رفيع المستوى ضم قائد القيادة المركزية الأميركية، الأميرال براد كوبر، ورئيس مجموعة التنسيق العسكري الخاصة بلبنان، الجنرال جوزيف كليرفيلد، مع الرئيس جوزيف عون وقائد الجيش العماد رودولف هيكل.

ووفقاً للبيان الصادر عن السفارة، تركزت المباحثات على صياغة الخطوات التنفيذية المقبلة والإطلاق الرسمي للاتفاق الإطاري التاريخي الذي وُقّع في العاصمة واشنطن بتاريخ 26 حزيران 2026، وذلك بغية الاستثمار السريع والملموس في الزخم الذي أحدثه هذا الاتفاق.

وأشارت السفارة في بيانها إلى أن هذا الاتفاق الإطاري يرسم مساراً واقعياً لإنهاء النزاع الحالي، ويؤسس لآلية واضحة ومنظمة تهدف إلى استعادة سيادة الدولة اللبنانية ونزع سلاح "حزب الله".
 
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