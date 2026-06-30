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لبنان

في البرازيل.. لبنان يتصدر وبقوة خلال المونديال!

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Lebanon 24
30-06-2026 | 15:45
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في البرازيل.. لبنان يتصدر وبقوة خلال المونديال!
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لم تمرّ احتفالات اللبنانيين بفوز البرازيل في كأس العالم مروراً عادياً على مواقع التواصل.
 
فخلال الساعات الماضية، انتشرت مقاطع مصوّرة تُظهر جماهير في مناطق لبنانية وهي ترفع الأعلام البرازيلية وتحتفل بفوز "السيليساو"، وسط تفاعل لافت من حسابات برازيلية أبدت إعجابها بحجم الحضور الشعبي للمنتخب البرازيلي في لبنان.
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وكانت قد شهدت مناطق لبنانية أجواء احتفالية بعد فوز البرازيل على اليابان في دور الـ32، حيث خرج مشجعون إلى الشوارع وامتلأت المقاهي والساحات بالألوان الصفراء والخضراء.


 
القصة لم تقف عند حدود مباراة واحدة. فوسائل إعلام برازيلية، ومؤثرون عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي توقفوا عند هذه المشاهد، رابطين هذا الشغف بالعلاقة التاريخية بين البلدين وبحجم الجالية اللبنانية في البرازيل.
 
وأصر هؤلاء على نقل صورة ما يحصل في لبنان عبر مواقعهم وصفحاتهم الشخصية، فخرًا بما وصلت إليه البرازيل عالميا، وإثناءً على محبة الجماهير غير البرازيلية.
 
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