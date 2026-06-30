في البرازيل.. لبنان يتصدر وبقوة خلال المونديال!

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Fireworks and huge celebration into the streets of lebanon. Brazilian Squad won tonight.
Brazil has more Lebanese descendants than Lebanon itself. 🇧🇷🤝🇱🇧 pic.twitter.com/PNXnSt9irl
— Rodrigo Luis Veloso (@rodrigoluisvelo) June 25, 2026
Fireworks and huge celebration into the streets of lebanon. Brazilian Squad won tonight.
Brazil has more Lebanese descendants than Lebanon itself. 🇧🇷🤝🇱🇧 pic.twitter.com/PNXnSt9irl
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