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لبنان

تنبيه من السفارة الأميركية في لبنان: احذروا وتأكدوا

Lebanon 24
10-07-2026 | 03:05
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تنبيه من السفارة الأميركية في لبنان: احذروا وتأكدوا
تنبيه من السفارة الأميركية في لبنان: احذروا وتأكدوا photos 0
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حذرت السفارة الأميركية في لبنان، عبر حسابها على منصة "اكس"، من تزايد عمليات الاحتيال عبر الهاتف، مشيرة إلى أن المحتالين باتوا يستخدمون أساليب أكثر تطوراً، بينها انتحال أرقام هاتف رسمية.

وقالت السفارة إن أي طلب غير متوقع للحصول على معلومات شخصية، سواء كان الشخص في لبنان أو خارجه، يجب التعامل معه بحذر والتأكد من صحته.

وأوضحت أنها لا تجري اتصالات غير مطلوبة لطلب معلومات شخصية، خصوصاً من أشخاص لا يملكون أي معاملة رسمية مع السفارة.

ودعت السفارة إلى البقاء على اطلاع وتوخي الحذر، مؤكدة أن موقعها الرسمي هو المصدر الأول للحصول على المعلومات الرسمية.
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10/07/2026 13:38:07 Lebanon 24 Lebanon 24
السفارة الأميركية في القدس تحذر الرعايا الأميركيين من السفر إلى إسرائيل
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الخارجية الأميركية: واشنطن تؤكد استعدادها لدعم شعب لبنان وحكومته من أجل مستقبل أكثر سلما وازدهارا
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توقيع اتفاق إطار بين لبنان وإسرائيل برعاية أميركية..السفارة اللبنانية:منطقتان تجريبتيان للانسحاب الإسرائيلي من الجنوب
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