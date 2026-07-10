تنبيه من السفارة الأميركية في لبنان: احذروا وتأكدوا

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
📞❌ Scammers are becoming more sophisticated — including spoofing official phone numbers! Whether in lebanon or abroad, unexpected requests deserve a second look!
📌 Not sure if it's real? Keep in mind that we do not make unsolicited calls requesting personal information—… pic.twitter.com/BQ3Q8rDxaE
— U.S. Embassy Beirut (@usembassybeirut) July 10, 2026
📞❌ Scammers are becoming more sophisticated — including spoofing official phone numbers! Whether in lebanon or abroad, unexpected requests deserve a second look!
📌 Not sure if it's real? Keep in mind that we do not make unsolicited calls requesting personal information—… pic.twitter.com/BQ3Q8rDxaE