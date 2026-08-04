عن محادثات روما بين لبنان وإسرائيل.. هذا ما أعلنته الخارجية الأميركية

أنشئ حسابك الآن للتعرّف على خيارات الاشتراك والوصول إلى جميع المقالات المميزة والحصرية، واستمتع بتجربة قراءة من دون إعلانات.
Building directly on the momentum from President Trump's meeting with President Aoun, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and the successful launch of the first pilot zones in southern Lebanon, the latest U.S.-facilitated talks between Israel and Lebanon began today in Rome and will…
— Tommy Pigott (@statedeptspox) August 4, 2026
Building directly on the momentum from President Trump's meeting with President Aoun, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and the successful launch of the first pilot zones in southern Lebanon, the latest U.S.-facilitated talks between Israel and Lebanon began today in Rome and will…