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لبنان

عن محادثات روما بين لبنان وإسرائيل.. هذا ما أعلنته الخارجية الأميركية

Lebanon 24
04-08-2026 | 14:08
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عن محادثات روما بين لبنان وإسرائيل.. هذا ما أعلنته الخارجية الأميركية
عن محادثات روما بين لبنان وإسرائيل.. هذا ما أعلنته الخارجية الأميركية photos 0
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أصدر المتحدث باسم الخارجية الأميركية، تومي بيغوت، البيان التالي: "بناءً مباشرةً على الزخم الذي ولّده لقاء الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب مع الرئيس اللبناني جوزاف عون ورئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، وإطلاق أولى المناطق التجريبية بنجاح في جنوب لبنان، انطلقت اليوم في روما أحدث جولة من المحادثات التي تُيسّرها الولايات المتحدة بين إسرائيل ولبنان، على أن تستمر حتى السادس من آب". 

أضاف البيان: "وتجمع هذه المناقشات فرقاً تقنية من الحكومتين بهدف الدفع نحو التنفيذ الكامل للإطار الثلاثي، بما في ذلك عملية المناطق التجريبية، ونزع سلاح حزب الله وغيره من التهديدات الأمنية المدعومة من إيران تحت إشراف التحقق، وإعادة انتشار القوات الإسرائيلية من جنوب لبنان، ووضع الأسس لاتفاق شامل للسلام والأمن". 

ختم البيان: "وأكدت الولايات المتحدة أنها لا تزال ملتزمة بالكامل بدعم الحكومتين في المضي قدمًا بهذه العملية، بما يحقق أمنًا دائمًا لكلا البلدين، ويزيل التهديدات الأمنية لإسرائيل، ويعيد بسط سلطة الدولة اللبنانية على كامل الجنوب".  


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هذا ما أعلنته الخارجية الأميركية بشأن المفاوضات بين لبنان واسرائيل
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سي إن إن عن مسؤول في الخارجية الأميركية: المحادثات بين لبنان وإسرائيل ستعقد في روما في الفترة من 4 إلى 6 آب
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